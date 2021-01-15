 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Three bids for upscale townhouse off Bayview

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

20 Burkebrook Pl. Th. 15, Toronto

Asking price: $1,750,000 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $1,766,000 October, 2020)

Previous selling price: $1,499,000 (2018); $1,008,500 (2012); $725,140 (2007)

Taxes: $6,387 (2019)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Equipped and prepared for a weak buyer response to this upscale three-bedroom townhouse at Kilgour Estates because of COVID-19 concerns, the sellers were surprised by a strong flow of requests for in-person tours. Eventually, three competing offers were tabled.

Open this photo in gallery

The 2,384-square-foot space includes heated floors in the foyer and gas fireplaces in the open principal room.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“A unit sold for $1.695-million – it was the exact same with an elevator – so I thought we could go higher and try and leave some wiggle room at $1.75-million,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“We had a lot of activity, so we put in an offer date and got some people through a bit earlier … and ended up having three offers.”

What they got

In an enclave sandwiched between Bayview Avenue and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, this three-storey townhouse has a street level entrance and two-car parking accessible via the basement, plus a private elevator and an 800-square-foot rooftop deck.

Open this photo in gallery

The townhouse residents have access to common amenities like gym and pool.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Luxuries within the 2,384-square-foot space include heated floors in the foyer and gas fireplaces in the open principal room and second floor bedroom. The latter also has a walk-in closet, a balcony and five-piece bathroom, which is the largest of three.

Monthly fees of $1,390 include use of water and 24-hour concierge.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The second floor bedroom has a walk-in closet, a balcony and five-piece bathroom.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“Those towns have a lot of stairs though they’re nice and spacious,” Mr. Capocci said.

“But not all of them have elevators, so that’s the big ticket.”

Residents also have access to numerous common areas, like the gym and pool. “You have use of all the amenities, but you’re on your own, and you have some outdoor space with one big terrace on the roof,” Mr. Capocci said.

“[Plus], you’re looking at walking trails and the ravine, which is cool because some condos look out to another townhouse.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

