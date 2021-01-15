Three bids for upscale townhouse off Bayview

20 Burkebrook Pl. Th. 15, Toronto
Asking price: $1,750,000 (October, 2020)
Selling price: $1,766,000 October, 2020)
Previous selling price: $1,499,000 (2018); $1,008,500 (2012); $725,140 (2007)
Taxes: $6,387 (2019)
Days on the market: Nine
Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
The action
Equipped and prepared for a weak buyer response to this upscale three-bedroom townhouse at Kilgour Estates because of COVID-19 concerns, the sellers were surprised by a strong flow of requests for in-person tours. Eventually, three competing offers were tabled.
“A unit sold for $1.695-million – it was the exact same with an elevator – so I thought we could go higher and try and leave some wiggle room at $1.75-million,” agent Dino Capocci said.
“We had a lot of activity, so we put in an offer date and got some people through a bit earlier … and ended up having three offers.”
What they got
In an enclave sandwiched between Bayview Avenue and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, this three-storey townhouse has a street level entrance and two-car parking accessible via the basement, plus a private elevator and an 800-square-foot rooftop deck.
Luxuries within the 2,384-square-foot space include heated floors in the foyer and gas fireplaces in the open principal room and second floor bedroom. The latter also has a walk-in closet, a balcony and five-piece bathroom, which is the largest of three.
Monthly fees of $1,390 include use of water and 24-hour concierge.
The agent’s take
“Those towns have a lot of stairs though they’re nice and spacious,” Mr. Capocci said.
“But not all of them have elevators, so that’s the big ticket.”
Residents also have access to numerous common areas, like the gym and pool. “You have use of all the amenities, but you’re on your own, and you have some outdoor space with one big terrace on the roof,” Mr. Capocci said.
“[Plus], you’re looking at walking trails and the ravine, which is cool because some condos look out to another townhouse.”
