484 St. Germain Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,998,000 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $3,051,000 (March, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $1,577,876 (March, 2015); $450,000 (November, 2013)

Taxes: $11,139 (2022)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

The kitchen has a butler's pantry, an island with a waterfall edge design and stainless steel appliances.

Just west of the retail strip along Avenue Road, this four-bedroom house was quietly promoted for weeks, but once a lawn sign was put up and it went live on MLS, nearly a dozen buyers dashed over within days. Three guests came forward with offers including one for $3,051,000, or $53,000 over the asking price.

“There wasn’t much for sale at the time,” said agent Andrew Ipekian.

“We received one offer, then another offer and the third one was the final winner in the end. So sometimes you don’t need an offer date if you price it well and market it well. And in less than a week, you could sell for a great number at or above asking.”

What they got

The nine-year-old house has 10-foot ceilings in the living and dining areas.

This nine-year-old house with an attached garage has 10-foot ceilings in the living and dining areas and heated flooring in the basement and many of its five bathrooms.

The kitchen has a butler’s pantry, an island with a waterfall edge design and stainless steel appliances.

The main and lower levels both have exits to a deck and patio with gardens, lighting and irrigation systems on the 25- by 150-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The backyard is landscaped.

“The quality of craftsmanship was of a very high standard,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“The backyard was landscaped, which never used to give you a high return on your sale. But now landscaping has become very expensive and there’s also a delay in trying to get it done because there’s a wait list for it.”

“It’s extremely walkable to a Starbucks, multiple shops, restaurants and grocery stores,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“It’s close to Avenue Road, but far enough it was quiet so you couldn’t hear it.”