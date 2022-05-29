Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

730 Cobblers Court, Pickering, Ont.

Asking price: $1,099,999 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $1,320,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $54,293 (May, 1999)

Taxes: $5,767 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Jessica Hornung, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

The long-time owners made several improvements to the house.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

This raised bungalow east of Toronto came with some prized outdoor additions that helped pull in about 20 house hunters and three solid competing offers.

“For a bungalow or a raised bungalow, $900,000 to $950,000 was the typical price range, but this one had more unique features to it, like a bunkie, an in-ground, salt-water pool and the biggest lot on the whole street, so we priced it above average,” said agent Jessica Hornung.

“[Now], they’re going for around $1.1- to $1.25-million, and this one went for over $1.32-million.”

The sellers' updated the kitchen.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

This nearly 50-year-old house with an attached garage rests on a pie-shaped lot roughly 145-feet deep that widens to 42-feet.

The long-time owners made several improvements to the three-bedroom home, from the addition of the pool about five years ago to a remodeling of the basement with an office, recreation area and kitchenette earlier this year.

The main floor has a dining room, a stylish kitchen and a separate entertaining area with double doors that open to a covered deck and hot tub.

The dining room is on the main floor.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The agent’s take

“The kitchen updates were done by the sellers and the whole basement was refinished right before we listed,” Ms. Hornung said.

“The back yard was out of this world with a custom-built cabana bar as well. In the summertime, you’d go to the back and you feel like you’re in Jamaica.”

