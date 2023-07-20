1898 Riverton Crt., Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $1,290,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $1,330,500 (April, 2023)

Previous selling price: $414,650 (September, 2013)

Taxes: $7,331 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Ryan De Kuyper, Coldwell Banker, R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house contains roughly 2,480 square feet of living space and a built-in double garage.Handout

At the north end of Oshawa, about 75 kilometres east of Toronto, there were few houses on the market in April, much less upscale properties like this four-bedroom house with a pool and a prime 39- by 118-foot lot fronting onto a quiet court and backing onto a park and school. Professional staging was the final touch and three buyers ultimately submitted offers.

“The other houses were nice, but not staged, not kept to a higher standard, didn’t have a pool or weren’t on a court or backing onto a school, so I knew this to be a very desirable property,” said agent Ryan De Kuyper.

“I was hoping we’d get five offers, but three were good, so we were able to manage expectations and get what the sellers and I discussed.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There are separate living and dining areas, an open kitchen with a fireplace and access to a south-facing patio and gazebo.Handout

This two-storey house contains roughly 2,480 square feet of living space and a built-in double garage.

There are separate living and dining areas, and an open kitchen with a fireplace and access to a south-facing patio and gazebo.

The basement provides additional lounging areas, a wet bar and one of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The basement provides additional lounging areas, a wet bar and one of four bathrooms.Handout

“We were at the top end for the size of houses,” said Mr. De Kuyper.

“A lot of comparables at that time also didn’t even have nice grass, never mind a pool.”

Furthermore, treasured amenities surround the home. “There’s a big ravine and walking path that goes through the park and behind the property,” said Mr. De Kuyper.

“It’s close to some great schools and a major shopping centre with Walmart, Home Depot and Superstore, as well as many restaurants and amenities down the street. It’s a one-minute drive to the big community centre, and three minutes to the 407 [highway].”