50 Old Mill Rd., No. 704, Oakville, Ont.

Asking price: $899,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $915,000 (November, 2021)

Taxes: $4,194 (2021)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

A balcony is accessible from the breakfast room and primary bedroom.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This corner suite in the Oakridge Heights building had 10 prospective buyers walk through the 1,481-square-foot space and three made formal purchase offers. Two of those came back with improved offers but they were still not enough to overcome the third bidder’s initial $915,000 offer.

“There haven’t been a lot of sales in there, and the last sale for a unit this size was back in January, 2021,” agent Kimmé Myles said.

“We had three offers and all of them were from downsizers.”

What they got

This two-bedroom suite has nine-foot ceilings.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Oakridge Heights comprises three mid-rise buildings set between the Oakville GO station and Sixteen Mile Creek. This two-bedroom suite has nine-foot ceilings, south-facing windows, and a balcony accessible from the breakfast room and primary bedroom.

There is a fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and a pantry.

There are two full bathrooms and a laundry room. The unit comes with storage locker and tandem parking. Monthly fees of $939 cover water and heating and use of the gym and pool.

The agent’s take

The unit has views of the creek below and the lake in the distance.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“You could see the lake in the distance, and you could see the creek below, and you only get that kind of view in certain units,” Ms. Myles said.

“Plus, it was a corner unit and corner units are always more desirable.”

“It’s in a fabulous part of Oakville, so you just go down Trafalgar [Road] and you’re in Old Oakville with all the shops and restaurants,” Ms. Myles said.

“It’s very convenient, and has direct access to the GO Train.”

