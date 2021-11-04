Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

221 Ranleigh Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,009,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,627,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $6,465 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action



Agent Kimmé Myles was concerned buyers would overlook this semi-detached house on a 25-by-190-foot lot based on its tired appearance. To reduce that risk, she orchestrated a three-month long makeover, including a new interlocking driveway, painting and staging. Within a week of listing, her sellers received nine offers.

“The end price is definitely related to the attractiveness of the house, so that’s why we did everything because we usually don’t do a new driveway, front steps and landscaping,” Ms. Myles said.

“We found out you could also build a garden suite on that property… so the fact we could market this onto the property was huge.”

What they got



The three-bedroom, more-than-100-year-old house has much of the original interior finishings preserved, with nine-foot ceilings and wood floors in the living and dining areas.

The basement is unfinished, but it has a seven-foot ceiling and a separate rear entrance.

The agent’s take



“The house had charm with good bones,” Ms. Myles said.

“It had beautiful bay windows and high ceilings.”

This property also stretches 40 feet deeper than average. “At one point there was supposed to be a laneway, but the city [officials] changed their minds, so all these homes on Ranleigh on the south side have 190-foot lots,” Ms. Myles said.

“It has huge potential because not only can you do an extension on this home, but you could also do a garden suite, which is like having a second home on the lot.”

