Three-month wait ends with dual bids on grand Annex Victorian

133 Madison Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $3,850,000

Selling price: $3.6-million

Previous selling price: $890,000 (2000)

Taxes: $16,447 (2018)

Days on the market: 89

Listing agent: Motria Dzulynsky, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

The 100-year-old Victorian home has fireplaces in the living room, dining room and one of the four bedrooms.

Nearly three months passed between the time the eventual buyers of this more than 100-year-old Victorian first toured the home and the time they registered an offer for it in late June.

“We had two offers at the end at the same time,” agent Motria Dzulynsky said.

“The first person that came in when we listed it, bought it. [They] loved the house from day one.”

What they got

The main and upper floors are rich in wood trim, arched entryways and leaded windows.

This 2½-storey house sits on a 41-foot-by-126-foot lot. It is currently divided into three apartments, including the basement which has nine-foot ceilings.

The main and upper floors are rich in wood trim, arched entryways and leaded windows. There are fireplaces in the living room, dining room and one of the four bedrooms. The rear eat-in kitchen gains additional light from a skylight. There is a walkout to a deck and landscaped gardens.

The third-floor suite comprises a bedroom, an entertaining area and open kitchen with an island and balcony access.

The agent’s take

The house has a private drive and a backyard with a renovated coach home.

“It was divided into units, but you could convert it into a singe-family home,” Ms. Dzulynsky said.

“[The buyer] loved the Victorian Annex feel, the original character outside with the red brick and the quality of details inside.”

Extra space outside was also a bonus. “It had a private drive, which was unique for the area, and a nice private backyard with a renovated coach home,” said Ms. Dzulynsky, who notes it has its own kitchen and bathroom.

“Not a lot of [properties] have a livable coach house.”

