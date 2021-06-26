Three offers for east end Toronto home on a large lot

Open this photo in gallery Sage Real Estate Ltd.

80 Dentonia Park Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,126,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $385,000 (November, 2007); $193,500 (July, 1998)

Taxes: $3,316 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house sits on a 25-foot-by-100-foot lot close to Dentonia Park and the Victoria Park subway station. Sage Real Estate Ltd.

This 94-year-old house only has one bathroom and the basement is unfinished, but it sits on a sizable 25-foot-by-100-foot lot close to Dentonia Park and the Victoria Park subway station. More than two dozen visitors toured the property, but none returned with a bid until after the presentation date had passed.

“People make the assumption when there’s an offer date that it’s going to sell, and it doesn’t always,” agent Sandra Pate said.

“The next day, I had eight phone calls from agents, and then I had three offers, which is not uncommon. Sometimes buyers are spread here, there and everywhere.

“There was also the worry it would sell for way more, but I said, ‘It wouldn’t sell for way more, we just wanted to sell it, so just bring in an offer.’”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery There’s a wood burning fireplace and double doors off the dining room to a large deck. Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The house has 1,140 square feet of living space and a standard three bedroom layout with formal living and dining rooms. There’s a wood burning fireplace and double doors off the dining room to a large deck.

Updates include a remodeled bathroom, and newer appliances and quartz countertops in the U-shaped kitchen.

There is a parking pad at the front of the property.

The agent’s take

“It’s detached with a lovely garden and is right on the park,” Ms. Pate said.

“In that price range, [frontages] are 15-, 16- or 17-feet if you’re lucky. This was 25.”

