Three offers for east end Toronto home on a large lot

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Three offers for east end Toronto home on a large lot

Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

80 Dentonia Park Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,126,000 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $385,000 (November, 2007); $193,500 (July, 1998)

Taxes: $3,316 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The house sits on a 25-foot-by-100-foot lot close to Dentonia Park and the Victoria Park subway station.

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

This 94-year-old house only has one bathroom and the basement is unfinished, but it sits on a sizable 25-foot-by-100-foot lot close to Dentonia Park and the Victoria Park subway station. More than two dozen visitors toured the property, but none returned with a bid until after the presentation date had passed.

“People make the assumption when there’s an offer date that it’s going to sell, and it doesn’t always,” agent Sandra Pate said.

“The next day, I had eight phone calls from agents, and then I had three offers, which is not uncommon. Sometimes buyers are spread here, there and everywhere.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was also the worry it would sell for way more, but I said, ‘It wouldn’t sell for way more, we just wanted to sell it, so just bring in an offer.’”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There’s a wood burning fireplace and double doors off the dining room to a large deck.

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The house has 1,140 square feet of living space and a standard three bedroom layout with formal living and dining rooms. There’s a wood burning fireplace and double doors off the dining room to a large deck.

Updates include a remodeled bathroom, and newer appliances and quartz countertops in the U-shaped kitchen.

There is a parking pad at the front of the property.

The agent’s take

“It’s detached with a lovely garden and is right on the park,” Ms. Pate said.

“In that price range, [frontages] are 15-, 16- or 17-feet if you’re lucky. This was 25.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies