Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

624 George Reynolds Dr., Courtice, Ont.

Asking price: $974,900 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $982,000 (September, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $725,000 (April, 2019); $412,500 (October, 2013); $391,161 (November, 2011)

Taxes: $6,268 (2023)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Lucas Bolahood and Stefan Melnychuk, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

Open this photo in gallery: The 12-year-old house was built with upscale finishings, such as nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and hardwood flooring.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

This three-bedroom bungalow has a floor plan rarely seen in Courtice, a community about 75 kilometres east of downtown Toronto where two-storey houses are more common. About 15 potential buyers toured the home and three of them made offers, all fairly similar. In a second round of bidding improved their offers, with the seller choosing a buyer presenting $982,000 and a closing date in November.

“Based on where the market was, you wouldn’t have expected it to sell so quickly,” said agent Lucas Bolahood. “But it was a beautiful home and it showed well, and that translated into the [number of] showings over a couple of days and the offers that followed.”

“The average time on market for September was 17 days and we were sold in three.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has tile flooring, stainless-steel appliances and an exit to the patio.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

This 12-year-old house was built with upscale finishings, such as nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and hardwood flooring in the living and dining areas. The former also has a gas fireplace.

The remodelled kitchen has tile flooring, stainless-steel appliances and an exit to the patio and 39- by 115-foot grounds.

Lounging areas are on the top and lower levels. There are four bathrooms and interior access to the double garage.

The agent’s take

“It’s a ‘bungaloft’, so it had one main floor, primary bedroom with a beautifully renovated ensuite bathroom,” said Mr. Bolahood.

“On the second floor, there were two large bedrooms that share a jack-and-jill bathroom, and it was beautifully renovated as well with high-end finishes.”

“There are no neighbours behind this [and] environmentally protected land around it. From a buyer’s perspective that’s appealing because you’re less likely to see future development go in there.”