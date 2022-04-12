Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

The Weir Team

85 Hollywood Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1,799,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $2-million (January, 2022)

Previous selling price: $320,000 (May, 1999)

Taxes: $6,000 (2021)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Cameron Weir, Scott Hanton and Daniel MacFarlane, The Weir Team

The action

The main floor has a modern eat-in kitchen with an island.The Weir Team

This three-storey house stands out amid its mostly two-storey neighbours in a leafy enclave bordering Small’s Creek south of the Danforth around Woodbine Avenue. Of about 40 visitors who made their way through the home in late January, two decided to make offers, one of which hit the $2-million mark.

“There were zero three-storey, detached homes in that neighbourhood that sold within the last year or so,” said agent Cameron Weir.

“It was priced slightly under market – but it wasn’t underpriced by $400,000 or $500,000 – so we were expecting more. We were asking $1.799-million and got $2-million, so it was in line with our expectations.”

What they got

The traditional living room comes with a gas fireplace.The Weir Team

This brick house was built in 1913 on a 25- by 100-foot lot.

It had been converted into a triplex in the past, but recently switched back to a single-family home, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and outdoor space on four levels, including a covered balcony off a family room on the third floor.

The main floor provides a traditional living room with a gas fireplace and a modern eat-in kitchen with an island. A rear den has a set of stairs to an office directly above, as well as an exit to a south-east-facing deck and lower patio.

The basement is unfinished. There is a mutual driveway outside.

The agent’s take

A rear den has a set of stairs to an office directly above.The Weir Team

“It’s a super large property with nice views from the back because it’s elevated,” Mr. Weir said.

“It also has good outdoor space, which is always nice.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.