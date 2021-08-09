Three-storey row home sells on a trade after one month, three price points

Open this photo in gallery silverhousehd.com/The Weir Team

186 Macpherson Ave., Toronto (Summerhill)

Asking price: $2,085,000 (Late April, 2021)

Previous asking prices: $2,239,000 (Mid-April, 2021); $1,999,900 (Early April, 2021)

Selling price: $2,015,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,062,000 (June, 2014)

Taxes: $6,495 (2021)

Days on the market: six

Listing agents: Cameron Weir and Réjean Marchildon, The Weir Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery The three-storey row home on a popular street had a high-end makeover. silverhousehd.com/The Weir Team

This three-storey row home on a popular street had a high-end makeover, but it still lacked a finished basement and parking. Many buyers considered the trade-offs, but none made an offer when it debuted at $1,999,900 in early April nor at $2,239,000 the next week. But shortly after it was reintroduced at $2.085-million in late April, a $2.015-million trade was worked out with a buyer.

“The first week was quite busy and then it trickled off, but we were pretty confident we’d get the right buyer, but it would take some time,” said agent Réjean Marchildon.

This house was also not the only one listed at multiple prices. “The east end was still hot, but this area started cooling down earlier,” he said.

“Around the same time, a house literally across the street – that was a totally different home in the $3-million range – went through the same thing even though it had parking and was a much bigger house.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A Scavolini kitchen was also installed with quartz countertops, integrated appliances and hardwood floors that flow seamlessly into the living and dining areas. silverhousehd.com/The Weir Team

Within 18 months, this roughly 2,200-square-foot house was stripped and refashioned with stylish spaces. In particular, there is a new third floor bedroom with a walk-through closet, private bathroom and operable windows overlooking an entertaining area on the second floor.

“It was a really cool house, everything showed beautifully,” Mr. Marchildon said.

“On the second floor, there was one bedroom and a living room, but it could easily be converted to a third bedroom.”

A Scavolini kitchen was also installed with quartz countertops, integrated appliances and hardwood floors that flow seamlessly into the living and dining areas. The former also has a fireplace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The roughly 2,200-square-foot house was stripped and refashioned with stylish spaces. silverhousehd.com/The Weir Team

Tough the 15-by 64-foot lot does not offer parking, the street does. “Every time I went there, there were about a dozen spots, so I never parked more than 100 meters away,” Mr. Marchildon said.

