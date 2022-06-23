18 William Carson Cres., No. 510, Toronto

Asking price: $1.979-million (February, 2022)

Previous asking prices: $1,999,000 (January, 2022); $1,999,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $1.97-million (March, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $1,580,000 (August, 2015); $496,532 (August, 2000)

Taxes: $6,433 (2021)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

There is an eat-in kitchen outfitted with herringbone backsplashes and Miele appliances.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This two-bedroom condo is in a gated community across from the Don Valley Golf Course. The unit was listed for sale at $1.999-million last fall but failed to find a buyer. It reemerged in the new year at the same price and found an interested buyer, but that deal eventually fell apart. Finally, after a slight readjustment to the pricing and a sprucing up, a final deal was cut in March.

“We did lower the price a little bit, and the owner moved out, so we did a full virtual staging of the property, so it gave it a different look and feel,” said agent Irene Kaushansky.

“The market had also picked up a bit, so there was a different mood on the market.”

What they got

A separate office space allows for remote working.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

About 20 years ago, two units in the building were combined to create this 2,545-square-foot space with two entertaining areas and two balconies.

There is an enclosed office and an eat-in kitchen outfitted with herringbone backsplashes and Miele appliances.

The primary bedroom contains two walk-in closets and an ensuite with heated floors.

The unit comes with two shared bathrooms, plus a pair of storage lockers and parking spots. Monthly fees of $2,184 cover the cost of utilities, cable, and recreation facilities, like the indoor pool and outdoor putting green.

The agent’s take

The living area opens onto two balconies through a sliding door.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“It’s like two suites in one, so it was exponentially bigger than anything else in the whole complex, not just the building,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It’s a small complex of three buildings, very well maintained and very well managed, and it’s in a mid-rise as opposed to a high-rise, so it’s a smaller boutique building with good amenities.”

