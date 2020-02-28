 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Tired west-end Toronto bungalow attracts builder bids

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

25 Roseland Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $969,000

Selling price: $1,056,500

Taxes: $3,406 (2019)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

An air purifier was called into duty to make this former smoker’s home more appealing to buyers in January, but the detached bungalow ultimately fetched pre-emptive offers from two builders less interested in the interior than the potential of its 50-foot-by-107-foot lot.

“Alderwood is still undervalued – it’s at the west, west end of Toronto where it meets Mississauga – so there are still opportunities there for builders [as] areas like Mimico are getting expensive,” agent Jody Thompson said.

“[Newer] two-storey homes have sold in the $1.3-million to $1.5-million [range].”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The basement has a separate entrance to the backyard.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Almost unchanged from its construction in the late 1950s, this brick bungalow has a traditional kitchen and separate living and dining rooms, along with two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The basement is unfinished with a separate entrance to the private driveway and south facing backyard.

The agent’s take

“Inventory levels are exceedingly low, especially in this area,” Mr. Thompson said.

“It’s sought after because you can walk to the Long Branch GO train – or take a bus down – which is really attractive, and at the end of the road you can access a beautiful trail that leads all the way to Marie Curtis Park or Sherway Gardens.”

