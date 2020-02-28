Tired west-end Toronto bungalow attracts builder bids

25 Roseland Dr., Toronto
Asking price: $969,000
Selling price: $1,056,500
Taxes: $3,406 (2019)
Days on the market: Two
Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.
The action
An air purifier was called into duty to make this former smoker’s home more appealing to buyers in January, but the detached bungalow ultimately fetched pre-emptive offers from two builders less interested in the interior than the potential of its 50-foot-by-107-foot lot.
“Alderwood is still undervalued – it’s at the west, west end of Toronto where it meets Mississauga – so there are still opportunities there for builders [as] areas like Mimico are getting expensive,” agent Jody Thompson said.
“[Newer] two-storey homes have sold in the $1.3-million to $1.5-million [range].”
What they got
Almost unchanged from its construction in the late 1950s, this brick bungalow has a traditional kitchen and separate living and dining rooms, along with two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The basement is unfinished with a separate entrance to the private driveway and south facing backyard.
The agent’s take
“Inventory levels are exceedingly low, especially in this area,” Mr. Thompson said.
“It’s sought after because you can walk to the Long Branch GO train – or take a bus down – which is really attractive, and at the end of the road you can access a beautiful trail that leads all the way to Marie Curtis Park or Sherway Gardens.”
