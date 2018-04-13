Topham Park infill home fills need for new in an old community

Open this photo in gallery 78 Tiago Ave., Toronto.

78 Tiago Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,798,888

Selling price: $1,757,700

Taxes: $2,428 (2017)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Michèle Storr, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Open this photo in gallery The living spaces have 10-foot ceilings and elaborate wainscotting.

The action: This brand new four-bedroom home on a 40-by-100-foot lot did not exchange hands when it was first listed last summer. So another agent tackled the job with the interiors staged and the price changed in February.

The buyers were attracted by the large lot size, agent Michèle Storr said . “[The buyers] were people moving back to Toronto … wanting a bigger property rather than the smaller lots.”

What they got: Completed more than a year ago, this more than 3,000-square-foot residence took shape behind a brick, stone and copper façade.

Inside, the living and dining areas were crafted with 10-foot ceilings and elaborate wainscotting, and the combined kitchen and family room polished off with a butler’s pantry, gas fireplace and rear patio doors.

There are five bathrooms and built-in storage throughout, including in the mudroom off the garage. The more thanr 1,200-square-foot basement has heated floors.

The agent's take: “I like Topham Park, which was an old apple orchard and got the nickname ‘sunny’ Topham Park,” Ms. Storr said.

“[The area] is in transition as houses are changing. There are war vet homes there … and people building nice big homes.”

“The family that built it did a great job and took attention to details,” Ms. Storr said.