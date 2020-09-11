Toronto agents flock to Guelph ‘entry-level’ house

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

15 Hasler Cres., Guelph, Ont.

Asking price: $699,900

Selling price: $695,000

Previous selling price: $305,000 (2010); $256,290 (2006)

Taxes: $4,619 (2020)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Guelph’s real estate scene was hopping this summer, with relatively few properties to go around. Those that came to market were snapped up quickly, such as this two-storey house that drew three offers within two days in early June.

This two-storey house got three offers within two days in early June.

“Things in Guelph were moving like gangbusters, so we knew it would likely go fast,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

“It was in very good condition – the kitchen was just redone – and we staged it, so it showed really well.”

What they got

This house with 1,655 square feet of living space was built about 10 years ago on a 32- by 115-foot lot. Entertaining areas are located on the main and lower levels, while the second floor is sectioned off with a laundry room and three bedrooms. The largest contains a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

It has interior access to an oversized garage and a walkout to the backyard through the eat-in kitchen.

The agent’s take

The house is in a good school district and close to parks.

“It’s an entry-level home in that neighbourhood for young families, so we had a lot of Toronto agents showing that property,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It’s close to the highway, which made it very attractive, and it’s in a good school district and close to parks, so the location was fantastic.”

