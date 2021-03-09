Toronto bungalow on subway line attracts infill builders

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

16 Green Lanes, Toronto

Asking price: $1,125,000 (Late November, 2020)

Previous asking prices: $1,199,900 (Early November, 2020): $1,250,000 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $1.1-million (December, 2020)

Previous selling prices: $550,000 (September, 2011); $322,000 (July, 2004); $193,000 (June, 1998); $175,000 (June, 1993)

Taxes: $4,624 (2020)

Days on the market: 31

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

This roughly 70-year-old bungalow is just down the street from Islington subway station, and caught the attention of buyers willing to make improvements with an eye to reselling. But it took several price adjustments to find a willing buyer.

Open this photo in gallery The formal living room has a fireplace. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“Most people that were interested were builders,” agent Ed Allan said.

“We had about three offers altogether. The first couple weren’t quite high enough, but the third one gave us what we wanted, so we accepted it.”

What they got

This detached, brick house has a standard floor plan with a traditional kitchen layout, a formal living room with a fireplace, and a back deck accessed through the smaller of two bedrooms.

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has a traditional layout. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The basement has its own kitchen, living area, two bedrooms and a separate exit to the driveway and garage on the 33-foot-by-120-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very quiet street,” Mr. Allan said, “you wouldn’t realize you’re close to Bloor and Islington.”

“The nice thing is, if you work downtown, you don’t have to take your car; it’s a five-minute walk to the subway.”

Updates were done over a decade ago to the two bathrooms, but the rest of the home is still solid. “It is an area with beautiful lots and beautiful bungalows,” Mr. Allan said.

“It has a basement apartment, and it makes quite a difference when you’re carrying the mortgage.”

