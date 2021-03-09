 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Toronto bungalow on subway line attracts infill builders

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

16 Green Lanes, Toronto

Asking price: $1,125,000 (Late November, 2020)

Previous asking prices: $1,199,900 (Early November, 2020): $1,250,000 (October, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $1.1-million (December, 2020)

Previous selling prices: $550,000 (September, 2011); $322,000 (July, 2004); $193,000 (June, 1998); $175,000 (June, 1993)

Taxes: $4,624 (2020)

Days on the market: 31

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

This roughly 70-year-old bungalow is just down the street from Islington subway station, and caught the attention of buyers willing to make improvements with an eye to reselling. But it took several price adjustments to find a willing buyer.

Open this photo in gallery

The formal living room has a fireplace.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“Most people that were interested were builders,” agent Ed Allan said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had about three offers altogether. The first couple weren’t quite high enough, but the third one gave us what we wanted, so we accepted it.”

What they got

This detached, brick house has a standard floor plan with a traditional kitchen layout, a formal living room with a fireplace, and a back deck accessed through the smaller of two bedrooms.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has a traditional layout.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The basement has its own kitchen, living area, two bedrooms and a separate exit to the driveway and garage on the 33-foot-by-120-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very quiet street,” Mr. Allan said, “you wouldn’t realize you’re close to Bloor and Islington.”

“The nice thing is, if you work downtown, you don’t have to take your car; it’s a five-minute walk to the subway.”

Updates were done over a decade ago to the two bathrooms, but the rest of the home is still solid. “It is an area with beautiful lots and beautiful bungalows,” Mr. Allan said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has a basement apartment, and it makes quite a difference when you’re carrying the mortgage.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies