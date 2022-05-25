Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

20 Sultana Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $1.4-million (March, 2022)

Taxes: $4,478 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing and buyers’ agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Agent Andre Kutyan knew a price tag under $1-million would generate a lot of excitement for this two-bedroom bungalow on a 41- by 132-foot property one block west of Yonge Street. One of his own long-time clients discovered it before details were publicly released and had their first offer turned down. Later on, they made a second, stronger proposal of $1.4-million to crush four buyers with bids of their own.

“As soon as we had our ‘Coming Soon’ sign out, my buyer came to the table with an offer prior to [posting on] MLS, but the seller didn’t take it,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“Sometimes it takes a buyer competing with a few others to up the ante, though they weren’t far off in their offer.”

What they got

This detached bungalow has a classic brick façade and attached garage.

Interior finishes range from ceramic backsplashes in the eat-in kitchen to hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and living and dining rooms.

The basement suite has a kitchen and recreation area with a gas fireplace, plus one bedroom and one bathroom.

The agent’s take

“It’s an original [Second] World War bungalow in a fairly demand area that’s relatively affordable,” said Mr. Kutyan, who notes new homes nearby now fetch upwards of $3-million.

“That’s the attraction for somebody – whether building on spec or an end user looking to build a home for themselves – they want to make sure there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

