43 Barksdale Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,398,000 (October 2023)

Selling price: $1.405-million (November 2023)

Taxes: $5,843 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The sellers rejected a higher-priced bid that came with conditions attached, choosing instead a firm offer of $1.405-million.

Agent Belinda Lelli took just a day to sell a raised bungalow for $1.65-million last May. But five months later, with inventory levels surging, she scrambled to get two offers for this nearly identical house next door.

“The challenge was, there were about 12 properties in that area that hadn’t sold,” said Ms. Lelli. “It was horrible, because it’s a good area with big lots.

“We staged this, which really helped, but it was also extremely well maintained, clean and recently painted.”

The sellers rejected a higher-priced bid that came with conditions attached, choosing instead a firm offer of $1.405-million that came with a solid deposit cheque.

“You want to take the risk out of an offer and situation,” said Ms. Lelli.

“In light of the market, I strongly advised my clients to take the firm offer with a deposit, even if one should come in higher. Because a bank won’t usually value the property at what it sells for, and then the finance condition is an escape clause.”

What they got

There is a separate entrance to a fully finished basement with a kitchen, two bedrooms and a three-piece bathroom.

This 66-year-old bungalow with an attached garage has had several updates, from new roofing outside to hardwood flooring inside the eat-in kitchen and open living and dining areas.

The home has a basement apartment and a south-facing backyard.

The agent’s take

The home has an eat-in kitchen and open living and dining areas.

“It’s an excellent street, it’s not a throughway. And it’s walking distance to top schools and parks,” Ms. Lelli said. “And transit is at your door.”

“This home offers a separate entrance to a fully finished basement – with a kitchen, two bedrooms, and a three-piece bath – ideal for rental income or a multi-generational option.”