33 Rosemary Ave., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $1,699,000 (October, 2022)

Selling price: $1,564,500 (November, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,070,000 (January, 2022); $903,000 (August, 2015); $282,000 (June, 2001); $218,223 (August, 1993)

Taxes: $5,571 (2021)

Days on the market: 27

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Toronto buyers in search of more space headed north, checking out 10 potential new homes, mostly in Vaughan. Eventually, they negotiated an offer on this four-bedroom house in Richmond Hill, less than 100 metres from Lake Wilcox, a popular year-round spot.

“They liked the Lake Wilcox area,” said agent Ira Mr. Jelinek. “[The house] was really close to the lake, and they saw an opportunity to fix up the house a little bit and make it their own.”

“We gave our initial offer based on what we thought it was worth as is.”

What they got

This two-storey house has an attached double garage and a private yard across the back of the 65- by 100-foot lot. The driveway, roof and windows have been replaced in the last two years.

Inside, all three bathrooms have been updated and the eat-in kitchen remodelled with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There are the standard living and dining rooms for entertaining, as well as a casual family room.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom has the benefit of a walk-in closet and private bathroom.

The agent’s take

“New houses are on 25- to 50-foot-wide lots, so this was a bit larger, more of an estate-sized lot,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“[The buyers] might build above the garage one day because there’s no second storey above the garage, and they can finish the basement, but the rest of the house is totally livable.”