Toronto buyers looking to move east among seven bidders for Ajax house

28 Barden Cres., Ajax, Ont.

Asking price: $849,900 (Nov. 2020)

Selling price: $965,000 (Nov. 2020)

Previous selling price: $479,500 (Jan. 2013); $348,000 (Feb. 2009); $318,329 (Oct. 2005)

Taxes: $6,215 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This two-storey house was priced attractively and showed well online with staged furniture and artwork. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house in the suburban Ajax neighbourhood of Audley North was staged and priced in the mid-$800,000s to outshine competitors. About 100 buyers toured the house and seven presented offers.

“Things could have went either way,” said agent Ira Jelinek. “One listing that was similar to ours ended up having 17 offers, so we were hoping for three or four offers because that’s when you usually get [the offer price] your sellers are expecting.”

“There were other ones listed over $1-million and were on the market for 40 days and didn’t look nice in their pictures.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The house includes an enclosed backyard. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This roughly 15-year-old house has about 2,300-square-feet of living space and an unfinished basement.

Two entertaining areas on the main floor have nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and cherry hardwood flooring. One has a gas fireplace. The adjacent eat-in kitchen has custom backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.

The largest bedroom upstairs has a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom.

In the lower level, the laundry room gives access to the double garage and an exit to the back yard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery This house is approximately 15 years old and has about 2,300-square-feet of living space Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s on a cul-de-sac, so it’s a nice quiet street, and it’s a good quality house with four bedrooms, 37-foot frontage and a double car garage for under $1-million,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“There were a couple of people moving from Toronto and looking for more space compared to what you can get in Toronto in that price range.”

