Toronto buyers looking to move east among seven bidders for Ajax house

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Toronto buyers looking to move east among seven bidders for Ajax house

Sydnia Yu
Ajax, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

28 Barden Cres., Ajax, Ont.

Asking price: $849,900 (Nov. 2020)

Selling price: $965,000 (Nov. 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $479,500 (Jan. 2013); $348,000 (Feb. 2009); $318,329 (Oct. 2005)

Taxes: $6,215 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery
Open this photo in gallery

This two-storey house was priced attractively and showed well online with staged furniture and artwork.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house in the suburban Ajax neighbourhood of Audley North was staged and priced in the mid-$800,000s to outshine competitors. About 100 buyers toured the house and seven presented offers.

“Things could have went either way,” said agent Ira Jelinek. “One listing that was similar to ours ended up having 17 offers, so we were hoping for three or four offers because that’s when you usually get [the offer price] your sellers are expecting.”

“There were other ones listed over $1-million and were on the market for 40 days and didn’t look nice in their pictures.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The house includes an enclosed backyard.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This roughly 15-year-old house has about 2,300-square-feet of living space and an unfinished basement.

Two entertaining areas on the main floor have nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and cherry hardwood flooring. One has a gas fireplace. The adjacent eat-in kitchen has custom backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.

The largest bedroom upstairs has a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom.

In the lower level, the laundry room gives access to the double garage and an exit to the back yard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

This house is approximately 15 years old and has about 2,300-square-feet of living space

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s on a cul-de-sac, so it’s a nice quiet street, and it’s a good quality house with four bedrooms, 37-foot frontage and a double car garage for under $1-million,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“There were a couple of people moving from Toronto and looking for more space compared to what you can get in Toronto in that price range.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies