Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Toronto buyers on a budget head to Bradford for freehold town home

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

223 Orr Dr., Bradford, Ont.

Asking price: $659,900

Selling price: $668,500

Previous selling price: $337,358 (2013)

Taxes: $3,492 (2020)

Days on the market: 16

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This freehold property is more of a beginner home.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Working with a budget of $550,000 to $650,000, agent Ira Jelinek showed clients about two dozen townhouses in the west end of the Greater Toronto Area. Unsatisfied, they headed north where they found this freehold town home east of Highway 400. To secure a deal, they beefed up their conditional bid to $668,500 in July.

“From what we saw in Etobicoke, Mississauga and Brampton, this one was ten times nicer and exactly what they were looking for," Mr. Jelinek said. “So we didn’t wait, and made an offer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The two-storey townhouse has three bedrooms.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Built less than 10 years ago, this three-bedroom townhouse has a traditional two-storey layout, a built-in garage and a private backyard on a 20-by-110-foot lot.

The main floor has open living and dining areas with pot lights and laminate flooring, along with an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an island and rear sliding doors.

Open this photo in gallery

Features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Upstairs, the primary suite has the bonus of a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s more of a beginner house,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It’s close to amenities and a bunch of supercentres, and it’s a nice, friendly neighbourhood with some detached homes, semis and townhouses.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
