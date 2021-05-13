Toronto condo terrace has winter traces removed to help speed sale

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

18A Hazelton Ave., No. E301

Asking price: $1,745,000 (February, 2021)

Previous asking price: $1,975,000 (September, 2020) under previous agent

Selling price: $1,710,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $5,295 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Paul Maranger, Christian Vermast and Lindy Goodman, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery A former dining room was converted back to the primary bedroom. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-bedroom suite at the Residences of Hazelton Lanes failed to find a buyer while on the market for three months last fall.

A different set of agents was brought on, the asking price was dropped and the space was given cosmetic uplift, with more contemporary furnishings added in to offset antiques, and the dining room converted back into the primary bedroom.

A week was also spent adjusting the listing photography to eliminate all traces of a recent snowfall on its best asset – a private rooftop terrace.

“We had to ‘melt’ the snow on our photos in order to virtually stage the 1,200-square-foot terrace,” said agent Christian Vermast, who delayed the launch for the retouched images.

“We had a burst of interest and multiple offers, so it went very well.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Part of the staging by realtors included melting the snow on the terrace. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1,600-square-foot condo is one of about 50 private residences in the mixed-use building that also houses many upscale retailers, including a Whole Foods.

It is one of few with a large terrace accessible from the principal room and both bedrooms.

The unit also comes with a traditional eat-in kitchen, two full bathrooms and laundry facilities.

Monthly fees of $2,250 cover utilities and cable. Another $250 a month pays for a rental parking spot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The terrace opens into a courtyard, providing a quiet escape in an often loud Yorkville. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The outdoor space was massive for the city of Toronto. Generally, to have that much outdoor space, you would expect a much larger apartment,” said co-listing agent Paul Maranger.

“In Yorkville, there’s noise because of construction, a fire station, lots of traffic and restaurants, but this [terrace] faces an inner courtyard, so it was … unbelievably quiet and quite peaceful standing out there.”

