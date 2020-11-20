 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Toronto golf property takes another shot wooing buyers at $6.35-million

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
15 Knightswood Rd, Toronto

Asking price: $6,349,900 (September, 2020)

Previous asking price: $6.7-million (July, 2020)

Selling price: $6-million (September, 2020)

Taxes: $33,430 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agents: Ira Jelinek and Janine Sheeres, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.; Buyer’s agent: David Mendel, Ellicott Realty Inc.

The action

The two-storey house is along the north perimeter of the Rosedale Golf Club.

Situated along the north perimeter of the Rosedale Golf Club, this custom, two-storey house had its spring launch date postponed by the pandemic. Still, no offers emerged over roughly 30 days of marketing in the summer. Once the asking price dropped below $6.35-million in the fall, interest started to revive.

“COVID hasn’t really changed the housing market, it’s actually picked up for detached,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“When we reduced the price, right away we had multiple offers and tons of interest.”

What they got

This 6,262-square-foot house on an 80-foot lot has a grand, four-bedroom plan with numerous luxuries, including five bathrooms, a main-floor office and heated walkways, driveway and six-car garage.

The eat-in kitchen has a butler’s pantry and access to patio.

To host large gatherings, there are two entertaining areas with fireplaces in addition to the formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen has a butler’s pantry and access to a south-facing stone patio and backyard designed by landscape architect Janet Rosenberg.

The 2,313-square-foot basement provides a wine cellar and theatre with custom seating, plus a gym and guest room.

The basement provides a wine cellar and theatre with custom seating.

On the second floor, the largest bedroom encompasses a balcony and separate sitting, dressing and bathing rooms.

The agent’s take

“It backs onto a golf course, it has a 185-foot deep lot, and the home itself is really big,” Mr. Jelinek said.

The backyard was designed by landscape architect Janet Rosenberg.

“In Hoggs Hollow, everybody builds custom homes, so this was a wonderful house that had a movie theatre downstairs and a big main floor.”

Up to 10 cars can also park on site. “It had a huge underground garage, which is very appealing to certain buyers and you don’t see that often, even in Hoggs Hollow,” Mr. Jelinek said.

