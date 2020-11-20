Toronto golf property takes another shot wooing buyers at $6.35-million

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

15 Knightswood Rd, Toronto

Asking price: $6,349,900 (September, 2020)

Previous asking price: $6.7-million (July, 2020)

Selling price: $6-million (September, 2020)

Taxes: $33,430 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agents: Ira Jelinek and Janine Sheeres, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.; Buyer’s agent: David Mendel, Ellicott Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The two-storey house is along the north perimeter of the Rosedale Golf Club. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Situated along the north perimeter of the Rosedale Golf Club, this custom, two-storey house had its spring launch date postponed by the pandemic. Still, no offers emerged over roughly 30 days of marketing in the summer. Once the asking price dropped below $6.35-million in the fall, interest started to revive.

“COVID hasn’t really changed the housing market, it’s actually picked up for detached,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“When we reduced the price, right away we had multiple offers and tons of interest.”

What they got

This 6,262-square-foot house on an 80-foot lot has a grand, four-bedroom plan with numerous luxuries, including five bathrooms, a main-floor office and heated walkways, driveway and six-car garage.

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen has a butler’s pantry and access to patio. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

To host large gatherings, there are two entertaining areas with fireplaces in addition to the formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen has a butler’s pantry and access to a south-facing stone patio and backyard designed by landscape architect Janet Rosenberg.

The 2,313-square-foot basement provides a wine cellar and theatre with custom seating, plus a gym and guest room.

Open this photo in gallery The basement provides a wine cellar and theatre with custom seating. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

On the second floor, the largest bedroom encompasses a balcony and separate sitting, dressing and bathing rooms.

The agent’s take

“It backs onto a golf course, it has a 185-foot deep lot, and the home itself is really big,” Mr. Jelinek said.

Open this photo in gallery The backyard was designed by landscape architect Janet Rosenberg. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“In Hoggs Hollow, everybody builds custom homes, so this was a wonderful house that had a movie theatre downstairs and a big main floor.”

Up to 10 cars can also park on site. “It had a huge underground garage, which is very appealing to certain buyers and you don’t see that often, even in Hoggs Hollow,” Mr. Jelinek said.

