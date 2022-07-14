Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

20 Gothic Ave., No. 206, Toronto

Asking price: $1.1-million (May, 2022)

Selling price: $1.1-million (May, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $625,000 (May, 2014); $438,769 (December, 2009)

Taxes: $3,892 (2022)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

This unit in a 13-year-old building has 1,112 square feet of living space with south and east-facing windows.

The importance of getting buyers in the door has been highlighted as the market downturn has deepened. For this this two-bedroom-plus-den corner unit near High Park, a weekend open house was critical.

“As a listing agent, we need to do a lot more and not leave any stone unturned, so that also means doing open houses when permitted,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“I think it really does help, especially as the market is shifting, and I wanted to get as many people as possible through for my client.”

On the Monday following the open house, two offers came in, but when one heard there was another bidder, they immediately bowed out. “They didn’t want to get into a bidding war, which I can understand,” Mr. Capocci said.

What they got

Monthly fees of $962 cover the cost of water and heating, in addition to use of recreational facilities.

This unit in a 13-year-old building has 1,112 square feet of living space with south and east-facing windows and a balcony accessible from the primary bedroom and the open principal room.

There are two full bathrooms plus a storage locker and parking space. Monthly fees of $962 cover the cost of water and heating, in addition to use of recreational facilities.

The agent’s take

There are two full bathrooms plus a storage locker and parking space.

“It’s a cool, little boutique building, so not a lot comes up,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It’s right across from High Park, and one of the biggest features here is you literally walk out the door and you’re steps to the entrance of the Bloor subway.”

“Its a nice layout with two bedrooms and a true den with three walls and a door,” Mr. Capocci said.

“In the building, it’s on the bigger end; there are a lot around 800 square feet.”

The balcony is accessible from the primary bedroom and the open principal room.

