Toronto home offers sand and surf off Lake Ontario

Done Deal

Toronto home offers sand and surf off Lake Ontario

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
181 Lake Promenade, Toronto

Asking price: $2.69-million

Selling price: $2.6-million

Taxes: $9,583 (2018)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

The recreation area has a fireplace and a view of the water.

Just east of Long Branch Park is this detached side-split residence on a prime 50-by-188-foot lot backing onto Lake Ontario. In October, two serious buyers made offers, but had vastly different ideas of its value. The bidder offering $2.6-million was granted the keys.

“Other agents told me we were priced in the sweet spot … so I wasn’t surprised we got a buyer fairly quickly,” agent Jody Thompson said.

“A 50-foot waterfront lot is very rare in Toronto … [because] it’s mainly 25- or 30-foot lots, and there are only about 350 of them.”

What they got

The south-facing backyard opens up to a private beach.

The four-bedroom house provides 2,800 square feet of living space spread across four levels, including a lower level recreation area with a fireplace, as well as a private, south-facing backyard and beach.

Save for two bedrooms above the double garage and an updated eat-in kitchen, the lake is visible from most rooms, such as the main-floor living room and sunroom. The former also features a fireplace and the latter is flanked by doors to the dining room and back deck.

The agent’s take

“You walk in the front door and you see the lake. It’s like oceanfront you’re looking at with a big 80- to 100-year-old maple right by the shoreline. It’s spectacular,” Mr. Thompson said.

“It also has beachfront, so that’s a big selling feature. Most have a break wall.”

