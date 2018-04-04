Toronto home prices show signs of rebound

House prices in the Toronto area continued to show signs of stabilizing in March, fuelling predictions the city will see stronger growth in the second half of 2018.

The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) said the average home in the Greater Toronto Area sold for $784,558 in March, down 14 per cent from March a year ago, prior to a steep market drop that began in May. However, the average sales price in March was up 2.2 per cent compared to February this year, buoyed by modest growth in detached home prices.

It is the third consecutive month that average sale prices have risen in the GTA compared to the prior month, and the second consecutive month when average detached home prices have risen on a month-over-month basis.

The average detached house in the GTA sold for $1,005,779 in March, which was down 17 per cent compared to a year ago but was up 0.5 per cent compared to February. The average detached house in the City of Toronto sold for $1,293,903 last month, while detached house prices averaged $921,515 in the suburban 905 region surrounding the city.

TREB president Tim Syrianos said the first quarter of the year was expected to be down compared to the record pace in the first three months of 2017. Ontario’s housing policy changes last year, tougher new federal mortgage qualification rules and higher interest rates have “prompted some buyers to put their purchasing decision on hold,” cooling the housing market compared to the boom a year ago, Mr. Syrianos said in a statement.

“Home sales are expected to be up relative to 2017 in the second half of the year,” he said.

TREB said 7,228 homes sold in March, a drop of 40 per cent from 11,954 sales in the same month last year. Detached home sales fell by 46 per cent, while condo sales dropped by 33 per cent.

TREB said the 14-per-cent drop in average sales prices compared to last year was partly due to the different composition of sales in 2018 compared to 2017, with fewer detached homes selling in the first quarter this year and sales of high-end homes priced above $2-million falling by half compared to last year. The result is that less expensive homes, including condos, made up a greater proportion of sales this year, pulling the average sales price lower compared to 2017.

The average GTA condo sold for $551,003 in March, up 6.1 per cent compared to March last year. Condo prices were up 7.1 per cent in the City of Toronto in March compared to a year ago, but were just 2.1 per cent higher in the 905 region around the city.

One of the biggest shifts in the market over the past year has been the growing inventory of unsold homes available for sale, with active listings sitting 103 per cent higher in March than the same time last year. TREB said 14,866 homes were newly listed for sale in March, down 12 per cent from March last year.

“Right now, when we are comparing home prices, we are comparing two starkly different periods of time: last year, when we had less than a month of inventory versus this year with inventory levels ranging between two and three months,” said Jason Mercer, TREB’s director of market analysis.

“It makes sense that we haven’t seen prices climb back to last year’s peak. However, in the second half of the year, expect to see the annual rate of price growth improve compared to Q1 as sales increase relative to the below-average level of listings.”