88 Park Lawn Rd., No. 1716, Toronto

Asking price: $888,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $1,159,990 (February, 2022)

Previous selling price: $675,000 (August, 2017); $453,982 (October, 2015)

Taxes: $2,749 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Ken and Jaime Ramsay, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The unit has 1,022 square feet of living space and two bedrooms.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Agent Ken Ramsay brought this two-bedroom plus den corner suite to market right after February’s Family Day. The owner of a renovated unit directly below wanted to do the same but held off for a few days to everyone’s benefit.

“They were identical, aside from the renovations, so it would’ve been a bad thing if we were both out and both trying the same marketing strategy,” said Mr. Ramsay.

Mr. Ramsay was also adamant that the unit be listed with an asking price of $880,000 and be professionally painted and staged. His clients, who moved out temporarily, were rewarded with six offers, including one of $1,159,990.

“We did purposely underprice it by about $110,000, so we were hoping to get three or four offers based on that,” Mr. Ramsay said.

“The unit below us, which had a whole bunch of renovations, but not too much staging, sold for quite a bit less than we did – about $60,000 less.”

What they got

The bathroom features marble finishes.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This west-facing unit in a two-tower complex near Humber Bay Park has 1,022 square feet of living space and a wraparound balcony overlooking Mimico Creek.

A U-shaped kitchen and open principal room separate the bedrooms. The den is enclosed.

A storage locker and parking complete the package. Monthly fees of $703 include water and heating costs.

The agent’s take

A wraparound balcony overlooks Mimico Creek.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s a corner unit with tons of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the creek, so that was nice,” said Mr. Ramsay.

“And the builder did a lot of marble in some of the suites, like the bathrooms were entirely marble.”

The shared recreation centre was also outstanding, complete with indoor and outdoor pools. “This building is unique for Toronto – it’s called South Beach Condos – because it’s over the top,” Mr. Ramsay said.

“It has a massive gym, basketball court and other amenities.”

