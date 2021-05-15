Toronto laneway home by architectural firm Superkul finds new owner

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

40R Shaftesbury Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,188,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,275,000 (February, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $6,717 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Nigel Denham, Robert Nelson and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery A staging makeover sparked two offers in February. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-storey, 20-foot-by-42-foot laneway house was built about 10 years ago by Toronto architectural firm Superkul. Previous attempts at selling the space had failed to elicit an acceptable bid and a new team of agents were brought in to try again. A minor price adjustment and a staging makeover resulted in two offers this February.

“The staging before didn’t speak to the nature of what that house was – which was modern, Scandinavian and minimalist,” agent Nigel Denham said. “It’s a compact space, so we had to be strategic and thoughtful about the pieces we put in there.”

“We had all eyes on us with no competitive inventory on the market in the area. Finding $1-million to $1.5-million houses in Summerhill is rare to begin with.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The upstairs features two bedrooms and a courtyard. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Superkul converted what was once a blacksmith shop into a house with 960 square feet of living space. There are two-storey lightwells along the living room and eat-in kitchen and heated concrete floors.

Story continues below advertisement

Upstairs, two bedrooms are separated by a private courtyard with stairs to two rooftop decks.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home on Shaftesbury Avenue is tucked away in a Toronto small laneway. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a very cool space,” Mr. Denham said. The original steel doors were reused and hung on the outside of the building and “could be slid across to close or expose one of the windows on the ground floor.”

“You’re tucked away in a nice quiet laneway with a nice treetop view from your rooftop terrace,” Mr. Denham said.

“It didn’t have parking … but you’re literally a 60-second walk to the best part of Yonge and Summerhill shopping and entertainment.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.