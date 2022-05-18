10 Navy Wharf Court., No. 512, Toronto
Asking price: $999,000 (March, 2022)
Selling price: $1,125,000 (March, 2022)
Previous selling price: $289,267 (August, 2005)
Taxes: $3,703 (2021)
Days on the market: 12
Listing agents: Elias Ben Khelifa and Munira Ravji, Royal LePage Signature Realty
The action
This two-bedroom plus den corner suite was one of two units for sale in a high-rise overlooking the Rogers Centre. The competing unit had the prized east-facing view toward the stadium – affording a glimpse of the playing field when the roof is open – and scored a $1.18-million deal on its offer night. This unit, with a view southwest toward a landscaped courtyard, the Gardiner Expressway and the waterfront, failed to sell the following evening.
“There were a few units before that that also didn’t sell on their offer nights, including one a few floors above ours,” said agent Munira Ravji.
“Units facing east go quicker because of the view, so ours was a perfect unit for people who want to be on the waterfront and want quiet.”
Ms. Ravji was about to relist this unit after changing its furnishing when a buyer made a $1.125-million offer. “It was like a buyer’s market at the time, so the agent was telling me their client had an eye on another unit,” said Ms. Ravji.
“After they saw this, they still took a few days to check things out and then put in an offer.”
What they got
This 17-year-old suite has 1,220 square feet of living space with walls of windows along the bedrooms and open living and dining areas. A balcony is off one corner.
There is an enclosed den, two bathrooms and a kitchen with six appliances, including a gas stove.
The unit also comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,037 pay for utilities, concierge, and recreational facilities which include a bowling alley.
The agent’s take
“There aren’t a lot of large, renovated units out there and they’re really rare on the waterfront [where] they’re all new and smaller,” Ms. Ravji said.
“People really love this Harbour View Estates community with everything included, like a 30,000-square-foot amenity space attached.”
