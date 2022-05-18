Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage Signature Realty

10 Navy Wharf Court., No. 512, Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $1,125,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $289,267 (August, 2005)

Taxes: $3,703 (2021)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agents: Elias Ben Khelifa and Munira Ravji, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

The 17-year-old suite has 1,220 square feet of living space with walls of windows along the open living and dining areas.Royal LePage Signature Realty

This two-bedroom plus den corner suite was one of two units for sale in a high-rise overlooking the Rogers Centre. The competing unit had the prized east-facing view toward the stadium – affording a glimpse of the playing field when the roof is open – and scored a $1.18-million deal on its offer night. This unit, with a view southwest toward a landscaped courtyard, the Gardiner Expressway and the waterfront, failed to sell the following evening.

“There were a few units before that that also didn’t sell on their offer nights, including one a few floors above ours,” said agent Munira Ravji.

“Units facing east go quicker because of the view, so ours was a perfect unit for people who want to be on the waterfront and want quiet.”

Ms. Ravji was about to relist this unit after changing its furnishing when a buyer made a $1.125-million offer. “It was like a buyer’s market at the time, so the agent was telling me their client had an eye on another unit,” said Ms. Ravji.

“After they saw this, they still took a few days to check things out and then put in an offer.”

What they got

The kitchen has six appliances, including a gas stove.Royal LePage Signature Realty

This 17-year-old suite has 1,220 square feet of living space with walls of windows along the bedrooms and open living and dining areas. A balcony is off one corner.

There is an enclosed den, two bathrooms and a kitchen with six appliances, including a gas stove.

The unit also comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,037 pay for utilities, concierge, and recreational facilities which include a bowling alley.

The agent’s take

The suite has two bedrooms plus a den.Royal LePage Signature Realty

“There aren’t a lot of large, renovated units out there and they’re really rare on the waterfront [where] they’re all new and smaller,” Ms. Ravji said.

“People really love this Harbour View Estates community with everything included, like a 30,000-square-foot amenity space attached.”

