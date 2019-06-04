 Skip to main content

Toronto Riverdale row house priced low to generate bids

Done Deal

Toronto Riverdale row house priced low to generate bids

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

319 Bain Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $985,000

Previous selling prices: $730,000 (2016); $525,000 (2012); $278,000 (2004); $179,000 (1991)

Taxes: $3,842 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The recreation room on the lower level has a fireplace and exposed brick walls.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Some agents will go the extra mile to sell a home; agent Suzanne Lewis doubled as an actress for an unconventional video tour highlighting the assets of this updated row home. Coupled with an asking price less than $800,000 in late March, half a dozen buyers were quick to visit, but a pre-emptive offer was accepted by day’s end.

“It’s typical strategy in Riverdale. You price it slightly below market value in the hopes of generating multiple offers,” Ms. Lewis said. “Getting anything under $1-million now is really difficult.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has granite counters and a centre island.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Just a couple blocks east of Withrow Park, this 100-year-old house sits on a steeply graded lot, so the south-facing backyard features multitiered gardens and two lower patio areas.

Tall trees also fill the views from a balcony off one of two bedrooms upstairs and a large deck off a lower-level recreation room with a fireplace and exposed brick walls.

The main floor was arranged with an open kitchen with a dining area, hardwood and ceramic flooring, granite counters and centre island, as well as one of two full bathrooms. There is no parking on site.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The master bedroom has high vaulted ceilings.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“It was move-in ready and very light and airy … with a lot of windows in the front and back,” Ms. Lewis said. “[Plus] the master bedroom had really high vaulted ceilings.”

The 14-foot-by 113-foot grounds were also landscaped with multiple levels to better utilize the space. “It has a beautiful backyard that was really attractive to buyers,” Ms. Lewis said.

