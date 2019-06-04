Toronto Riverdale row house priced low to generate bids

319 Bain Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $799,000
Selling price: $985,000
Previous selling prices: $730,000 (2016); $525,000 (2012); $278,000 (2004); $179,000 (1991)
Taxes: $3,842 (2018)
Days on the market: One
Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty
The action
Some agents will go the extra mile to sell a home; agent Suzanne Lewis doubled as an actress for an unconventional video tour highlighting the assets of this updated row home. Coupled with an asking price less than $800,000 in late March, half a dozen buyers were quick to visit, but a pre-emptive offer was accepted by day’s end.
“It’s typical strategy in Riverdale. You price it slightly below market value in the hopes of generating multiple offers,” Ms. Lewis said. “Getting anything under $1-million now is really difficult.”
What they got
Just a couple blocks east of Withrow Park, this 100-year-old house sits on a steeply graded lot, so the south-facing backyard features multitiered gardens and two lower patio areas.
Tall trees also fill the views from a balcony off one of two bedrooms upstairs and a large deck off a lower-level recreation room with a fireplace and exposed brick walls.
The main floor was arranged with an open kitchen with a dining area, hardwood and ceramic flooring, granite counters and centre island, as well as one of two full bathrooms. There is no parking on site.
The agent’s take
“It was move-in ready and very light and airy … with a lot of windows in the front and back,” Ms. Lewis said. “[Plus] the master bedroom had really high vaulted ceilings.”
The 14-foot-by 113-foot grounds were also landscaped with multiple levels to better utilize the space. “It has a beautiful backyard that was really attractive to buyers,” Ms. Lewis said.
