Toronto Sunnylea home in need of TLC fetches top dollar

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

8 Humber Ridge Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000

Selling price: $1,575,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $295,000 (1993)

Taxes: $6,187 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Nancie McLeod, Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home has hardwood throughout and a fireplace in the living room. Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

Some house hunters were put off by renovations required in the original bathrooms of this detached bungalow, but with few alternatives nearby nearing the end of April, it found a serious buyer on the offer date.

“Some houses are still getting three to four offers – some none,” agent Nancie McLeod said.

“With a hold back selling strategy, this home sold in just seven days, with one offer and at a price of 104 per cent over asking.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The updated kitchen has stone flooring. Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

This three-bedroom home with a double garage is a product of the 1950s with a brick façade, hardwood floors throughout and a fireplace in the living room.

Overlooking the fenced-in backyard is a dining room and an updated kitchen with stone floors. To reach the 53-foot-by-153-foot grounds directly, there is an exit from an open recreation area in the basement, which also contains two bedrooms.

The agent’s take

“Properties are always in big demand in Sunnylea,” Ms. McLeod said. “And the house was close to great schools, parks, et cetera.”

Though this home needs some repair, it offers 3,026 square feet of living space across two floors. “It’s a large home with an amazing basement and walkout to the beautiful yard,” Ms. McLeod said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.