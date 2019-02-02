Toronto waterfront condo vacated and staged to speed sale

208 Queens Quay W., unit 3310, Toronto
Asking price: $774,000
Selling price: $806,000
Taxes: $3,206 (2018)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty
The action
The Water Club had several units sit on the market late last year, so the owners of this one-bedroom-plus-den suite moved out so it could be quickly cleaned, painted and available for showings on short notice in December. It fetched four offers, which broke down to one bid for every four visitors.
“We were expecting good interest, but we didn’t know how much to expect, so percentage-wise, it was a good offer-to-showing ratio,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.
“We went very heavy with online and social media [marketing], and a lot of promotion to other realtors as well because with a lot of condos on the market, you want to get the most eyes on yours.”
What they got
This 830-square-foot suite is a bright and open environment with nine-foot ceilings and southwest-facing windows, as well as a solarium and a balcony off the open living and dining area.
The decor is modern with a barn door to the den, updated stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite-topped island.
The unit comes with two bathrooms and laundry machines, as well as a parking spot. Monthly fees of $601 covers utilities, 24-hour concierge and use of party and fitness rooms, indoor and outdoor pools and terrace with barbecues.
The agent’s take
“For the building, it was a little on the larger side,”Ms. Kaushansky said.
“[Plus] the view was quite sensational from the 33rd floor overlooking the lake, as well as the city skyline.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.