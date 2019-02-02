 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market Toronto waterfront condo vacated and staged to speed sale

Done Deal

Toronto waterfront condo vacated and staged to speed sale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
This unit at 208 Queens Quay W. fetched four offers, which broke down to one bid for every four visitors.

208 Queens Quay W., unit 3310, Toronto

Asking price: $774,000

Selling price: $806,000

Taxes: $3,206 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The Water Club condo buildings feature party and fitness rooms, a terrace, and indoor and outdoor pools.

The Water Club had several units sit on the market late last year, so the owners of this one-bedroom-plus-den suite moved out so it could be quickly cleaned, painted and available for showings on short notice in December. It fetched four offers, which broke down to one bid for every four visitors.

“We were expecting good interest, but we didn’t know how much to expect, so percentage-wise, it was a good offer-to-showing ratio,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.

“We went very heavy with online and social media [marketing], and a lot of promotion to other realtors as well because with a lot of condos on the market, you want to get the most eyes on yours.”

What they got

This 830-square-foot suite is a bright and open environment with nine-foot ceilings and southwest-facing windows, as well as a solarium and a balcony off the open living and dining area.

The decor is modern with a barn door to the den, updated stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite-topped island.

The unit comes with two bathrooms and laundry machines, as well as a parking spot. Monthly fees of $601 covers utilities, 24-hour concierge and use of party and fitness rooms, indoor and outdoor pools and terrace with barbecues.

The agent’s take

This 830-square-foot suite is a bright and open environment with nine-foot ceilings and southwest-facing windows.

“For the building, it was a little on the larger side,”Ms. Kaushansky said.

“[Plus] the view was quite sensational from the 33rd floor overlooking the lake, as well as the city skyline.”

