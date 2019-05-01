Toronto’s famed Integral House up for sale again

Open this photo in gallery A ravine view of Integral House in the Toronto neighbourhood of Rosedale. Tim Fraser

Toronto’s renowned Integral House has hit the real estate market with an asking price of $21.5-million.

Investment executive Mark Machin and his wife, Melissa Mowbray-D’Arbela, are selling the landmark work of architecture at 194 Roxborough Dr., after purchasing the property in 2016 for $14.9-million.

Real estate agent Janet Lindsay of Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd. says the couple is selling the 17,000-square-foot house for a change in lifestyle. The family is moving to another property in Toronto and Mr. Machin will remain at the helm of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, where he is chief executive officer.

The house is listed on the Toronto Real Estate Board’s Multiple Listing Service and Ms. Lindsay will host an agents’ open house next week.

“We intend to market it internationally,” she says.

Ms. Lindsay says the location, the architectural significance and the one-of-a-kind artisanal features were all factors in deciding on an asking price. The replacement value is estimated at $32-million, she says, and compared with other properties listed in that price range, she believes the price is competitive.

The award-winning house was built on the slope of a wooded ravine in Rosedale by the late mathematician and musician James Stewart and completed in 2009. A professor at Hamilton’s McMaster University, Dr. Stewart made his fortune from a ground-breaking series of calculus textbooks.

Open this photo in gallery Late mathematician James Stewart commissioned Shim-Sutcliffe Architects to design the home. Tim Fraser

Dr. Stewart commissioned Shim-Sutcliffe Architects to design a house that uses curves as an architectural expression of the beauty of calculus.

The professor, who was also a violinist with the Hamilton Philharmonic, interviewed a short list of architects that included the famed Frank Gehry, Ms. Lindsay says.

“In that dialogue, he became convinced that to blend the rational and the emotional, he ought to have a concert hall where he could perform as well.”

Ms. Lindsay says Dr. Stewart spent $32-million to build the house, which presents a modest two stories to the street but cascades down into the ravine with three additional levels.

The vertical glass walls are modulated by 97 white oak fins.

“The design echoes the enveloping trees,” Ms. Lindsay says.

Open this photo in gallery Fins of white oak run vertically along the home's glass walls. Tim Fraser

The house has four bedrooms plus two additional bedrooms in a guest suite.

An infinity-edge pool has a disappearing wall that makes the indoor pool an outdoor pool as the glass slides out of sight.

The most striking feature is the staircase of cobalt blue blown glass fired in Germany and assembled in Canada, Ms. Lindsay says.

Another dramatic space is the double-storey performance venue with undulating windows overlooking the ravine and galleries above for onlookers.

“He wanted to host events that would enrich his life and the lives of others and that’s how he got to 17,000 square feet,” she says.

Ms. Lindsay represented the Machin family in purchasing the house when they moved to Toronto from Hong Kong so that Mr. Machin could take the top job at Canada’s largest pension fund.

Ms. Lindsay says the couple was drawn to the home’s architecture and the opportunity to continue Dr. Stewart’s tradition of holding philanthropic benefits.

Ms. Mowbray-D’Arbela already had ties to the city; she studied architecture at the University of Toronto before she also entered the world of finance.

“When they bought it, they were really looking for something that would feed the soul and fire the imagination,” Ms. Lindsay says.

She says many fundraisers have been held at the home, which sits on two-thirds of an acre of land. The Machins have not modified the house, she adds.

“They believe that they were living in something that has to be preserved.”

Property taxes for 2018 were $89,439.44.

Ms. Lindsay says the luxury segment has suffered from a lack of listings in Toronto, but recently the Rosedale market has sprung to life.

She says five houses that were listed on the MLS in the $4.5-million to $7-million range have sold over the past four weeks or so. Some properties were recent arrivals on the market while others had recently had a price trim.

Ms. Lindsay says she knows of three others in that price range that have sold privately in the same period.

“When properties represent market value, the buyers will act.”

