Jordan Prussky Photography

21 Earl St., No. 101, Toronto

Asking price: $739,900 (December, 2021)

Selling price: $727,000 (January, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $330,000 (May, 2008); $285,000 (August, 2005); $270,000 (December, 2004)

Taxes: $2,793 (2021)

Days on the market: 37

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The 859-square-foot unit has a street-level entrance and windows on two sides.Jordan Prussky Photography

The action

Listed just before Christmas, with no open house, the visits to this corner townhouse were few and infrequent, with about 14 showings into the new year. Agent Christopher Bibby said he staged the home with inviting furniture and kept the fireplace going to create a cozy atmosphere for guests. After a month on the market, one offer came in slightly under the asking price.

“At the time, there was a lot of snow, so when people walked in, having the fireplace on and all the natural light brought it a lot of warmth,” Mr. Bibby said.

“Also, the timing worked out … because there wasn’t much for sale in the general area or anything else in the complex.”

The interior decor is modern with stone countertops in the kitchen and hardwood flooring.Jordan Prussky Photography

What they got

The small group of townhouses tucked between Jarvis and Sherbourne streets south of Bloor was built about 17 years ago. This 859-square-foot, one-storey unit has a street-level entrance and windows on two sides.

The interior decor is modern with stone countertops in the kitchen and hardwood flooring, including in the enclosed den and primary bedroom, which also has a walk-in closet and the larger of two bathrooms.

This unit comes with six appliances, a locker and parking in a common garage. Monthly fees of $720 include water costs.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and the larger of two bathrooms.Jordan Prussky Photography

The agent’s take

“It’s a gated townhouse community and this unit is located inside off a landscaped courtyard,” Mr. Bibby said. “What made it special was it has a front door off ground level.”

“The fact it has a terrace outside its front door and the fact you didn’t have to get into an elevator or go into a busy building made it quite attractive.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.