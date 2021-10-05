Townhouse bests competing neighbour, but fails to meet asking price

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

837 Broadview Ave., No. 8, Toronto

Asking price: $1,725,000 (July, 2021)

Selling price: $1,660,000 (July, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $1,390,000 (2017); $782,212 (2014)

Taxes: $5,707 (2021)

Days on the market: 24

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery This three-bedroom townhouse has a modern design with a sleek kitchen between the open living and dining areas. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

This small complex of three-storey townhouses was built five years ago with homes back-to-back; the rear ones face east and front onto their own gated gardens. The street-side units front on busy Broadview Avenue. Units of both types came on the market on the same day in July; this rear unit sold within three weeks for $1.66-million. It took double that time for the street-facing unit to find a buyer at $1.45-million.

“[The street-facing unit] sat for a very long time, but theirs was on Broadview Avenue, and the turnover is always on Broadview more because of the pedestrian, traffic and noise pollution,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“But nothing turns over on the back end. Generally, people stay there long-term.”

“[Our unit] had a Broadview address, but it wasn’t actually on Broadview, it was tucked back from the street,” Mr. Bibby said.

“And they had a separately deeded yard or garden space – which is something I’ve never seen – and they were the only unit in the complex that had it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Monthly fees for the unit are $352. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

This three-bedroom townhouse has a modern design with a sleek kitchen between the open living and dining areas, and a recreation area below with access to parking in an underground garage.

Spots to unwind outdoors include the front garden, a rear terrace and a balcony off a bedroom on the third floor.

Monthly fees are $352.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Spots to unwind outdoors include the front garden, a rear terrace and a balcony off a bedroom on the third floor. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“Playter Estates is generally a very residential, family-oriented community, so there are a lot of single-family homes,” Mr. Bibby said. “So to have an opportunity like this is quite uncommon.

“With a lot of homes in the area being of different vintages – and older – everything here was brand new and modern.”

