Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

36A Mendota Rd., No. 8, Toronto

Asking price: $899,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $1,265,000 (April, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $500,000 (January, 2012); $480,000 (November, 2010); $407,900 (May, 2008); $308,000 (October, 2003); $253,000 (June, 1999); $216,070 (January, 1998)

Taxes: $3,697 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Ken and Jaime Ramsay, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a fenced-in yard off the eat-in kitchen.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 25-year-old townhouse was priced to attract first-time buyers waiting for affordable options to pop up around The Queensway. To ensure a good reception, realtors Ken and Jaime Ramsay insisted on adding new lighting, a fresh coat of paint, and staging. The week-long makeover helped draw 96 visitors over seven days.

“This is not new construction, which is typically what people are comparing listings to,” said Ms. Ramsay. “Our goal was to try to refresh and bring in a more current colour palette.

“We made sure everything looked as perfect as possible so that people felt confident it’s move-in ready and they don’t have to do anything.”

There were 23 offers. “We sold for $1.265-million, which is the highest price of a two-bedroom condo in the complex history,” Mr. Ramsay said.

“A neighbour sold their much larger, three-bedroom townhouse, which had an extra floor with a large bedroom with an ensuite washroom, in January for $1.2-million.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There are nine-foot ceilings and hardwood flooring in the living and dining area along with a gas fireplace.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This end unit had a two-storey layout with a street-level entrance, interior access to the garage, and a fenced-in yard off the eat-in kitchen.

There are nine-foot ceilings and hardwood flooring in the living and dining area along with a gas fireplace.

Two bedrooms and a semi-ensuite bathroom are on the second floor. An extra bedroom and bathroom are in the basement.

The heating and cooling systems were replaced in 2016.

There is a monthly maintenance fee of $75.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Two bedrooms and a semi-ensuite bathroom are on the second floor.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“The nice thing about these townhouses is they’re very spacious when you compare them to new-builds,” Ms. Ramsay said.

“They also have some back yard space, not just a balcony,” Mr. Ramsay said.