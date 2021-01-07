Townhouse near Yonge trades on transit advantage

Open this photo in gallery Toronto West Realty Inc.

3 Everson Dr., No. 635, Toronto

Asking price: $549,800 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $545,000 (October, 2020)

Previous selling price: $357,000 (2015); $333,000 (2012); $218,000 (2005); $184,150 (2002)

Taxes: $2,150 (2020)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Anne Adams, Toronto West Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This 670-square-foot townhouse is situated on one level with east and west-facing windows. Toronto West Realty Inc.

The owner of this two-bedroom townhouse put it up for sale this fall after concluding that, since remote working was now widely accepted, it was no longer necessary to live a stone’s throw from Yonge Street.

“There were several [nearby] homes on the market, but this place showed very nicely,” agent Anne Adams said. “It was all updated.”

The buyers also liked that transit was nearby. “It’s close to the Sheppard-Yonge subway and lots of parks, high-profile restaurants, and Whole Foods.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The house has a balcony off the largest bedroom. Toronto West Realty Inc.

This enclave of one- and two-storey townhouses is next to Avondale Park and the homes have street-level entrances off common walkways. This 670-square-foot version is situated on one level with east and west-facing windows, as well as a balcony off the largest bedroom.

The kitchen is to one side of the open living room and has a granite-topped peninsula and stainless steel appliances. An open concept den is tucked across from the laundry closet and bathroom.

The unit includes one underground parking spot. Monthly fees of $484 cover water and heating.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The townhouses have street-level entrances off common walkways. Toronto West Realty Inc.

“It’s a nice community and it’s unique to have a condo all on one level with two bedrooms and a little balcony,” Ms. Adams said. “A lot of them have two levels with a terrace, which is nice too.”

