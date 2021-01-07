Townhouse near Yonge trades on transit advantage

3 Everson Dr., No. 635, Toronto
Asking price: $549,800 (September, 2020)
Selling price: $545,000 (October, 2020)
Previous selling price: $357,000 (2015); $333,000 (2012); $218,000 (2005); $184,150 (2002)
Taxes: $2,150 (2020)
Days on the market: 13
Listing agent: Anne Adams, Toronto West Realty Inc.
The action
The owner of this two-bedroom townhouse put it up for sale this fall after concluding that, since remote working was now widely accepted, it was no longer necessary to live a stone’s throw from Yonge Street.
“There were several [nearby] homes on the market, but this place showed very nicely,” agent Anne Adams said. “It was all updated.”
The buyers also liked that transit was nearby. “It’s close to the Sheppard-Yonge subway and lots of parks, high-profile restaurants, and Whole Foods.”
What they got
This enclave of one- and two-storey townhouses is next to Avondale Park and the homes have street-level entrances off common walkways. This 670-square-foot version is situated on one level with east and west-facing windows, as well as a balcony off the largest bedroom.
The kitchen is to one side of the open living room and has a granite-topped peninsula and stainless steel appliances. An open concept den is tucked across from the laundry closet and bathroom.
The unit includes one underground parking spot. Monthly fees of $484 cover water and heating.
The agent’s take
“It’s a nice community and it’s unique to have a condo all on one level with two bedrooms and a little balcony,” Ms. Adams said. “A lot of them have two levels with a terrace, which is nice too.”
