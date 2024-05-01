Townhouse sellers take less money, but no strings attached

605 Adelaide St., W., Toronto

Asking price: $1,048,000 (February, 2024)

Selling price: $1,025,000 (February, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $364,000 (May, 2005); $263,208 (May, 2000)

Taxes: $5,360 (2023)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The living and dining area has nine-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.Negin Javaherimilani/Negin Javaherimilani/DreamOcean

The action

This freehold townhouse differs from the standard housing stock supplied by the numerous mid-rise and high-rise buildings clustered around King and Bathurst streets. It received three offers, but none met the asking price. The best offer came to $1.025-million with no conditions attached.

“We priced it appropriately, so we thought there was a good chance we would get multiple offers, but the market was so unstable,” said agent Mary Jo Vradis.

“In a normal market, this would have been gone a lot faster and for a lot more.”

“We had a better offer, but it was conditional, so we took the firm offer that was a lower price because of the instability of the market,” said Ms. Vradis. “The way things are with financing these days, you can’t be sure.”

Open this photo in gallery: The U-shaped kitchen was updated with stainless steel appliances.Negin Javaherimilani/Negin Javaherimilani/DreamOcean

What they got

This house is one of about two dozen townhouses constructed in the early 2000s across from St. Mary’s Parish. This three-storey model is in the front row with its porch facing Adelaide Street and direct entry into its garage from the rear.

The combined living and dining area has nine-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace and hardwood flooring that extends into a U-shaped kitchen with updated, stainless steel appliances.

A skylight and lightwell allow more natural light to reach the top two floors. The largest of three bedrooms also has a private balcony and one of two four-piece bathrooms.

A parcel of tied land fees totalling $60 a month pay for snow removal and lawn care.

Open this photo in gallery: The largest of three bedrooms in the townhome has a private balcony and one of two bathrooms in the unit.Negin Javaherimilani/Negin Javaherimilani/DreamOcean

The agent’s take

“It’s a freehold townhome right downtown, which really doesn’t exist,” said Ms. Vradis. “This one’s a good size with three, good-sized bedrooms, and it had its own parking in an attached garage.”