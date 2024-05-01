Townhouse sellers take less money, but no strings attached

605 Adelaide St., W., Toronto
Asking price: $1,048,000 (February, 2024)
Selling price: $1,025,000 (February, 2024)
Previous selling prices: $364,000 (May, 2005); $263,208 (May, 2000)
Taxes: $5,360 (2023)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Sage Real Estate Ltd.
The action
This freehold townhouse differs from the standard housing stock supplied by the numerous mid-rise and high-rise buildings clustered around King and Bathurst streets. It received three offers, but none met the asking price. The best offer came to $1.025-million with no conditions attached.
“We priced it appropriately, so we thought there was a good chance we would get multiple offers, but the market was so unstable,” said agent Mary Jo Vradis.
“In a normal market, this would have been gone a lot faster and for a lot more.”
“We had a better offer, but it was conditional, so we took the firm offer that was a lower price because of the instability of the market,” said Ms. Vradis. “The way things are with financing these days, you can’t be sure.”
What they got
This house is one of about two dozen townhouses constructed in the early 2000s across from St. Mary’s Parish. This three-storey model is in the front row with its porch facing Adelaide Street and direct entry into its garage from the rear.
The combined living and dining area has nine-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace and hardwood flooring that extends into a U-shaped kitchen with updated, stainless steel appliances.
A skylight and lightwell allow more natural light to reach the top two floors. The largest of three bedrooms also has a private balcony and one of two four-piece bathrooms.
A parcel of tied land fees totalling $60 a month pay for snow removal and lawn care.
The agent’s take
“It’s a freehold townhome right downtown, which really doesn’t exist,” said Ms. Vradis. “This one’s a good size with three, good-sized bedrooms, and it had its own parking in an attached garage.”