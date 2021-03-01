 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Townhouse sells quickly as inventory dips

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

25 Turntable Cres, No. 232, Toronto

25 Turntable Cres, No. 232, Toronto

Asking price: $869,000 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $910,000 (January, 2021)

Previous selling price: $705,000 (June, 2018); $442,000 (May, 2014)

Taxes: $2,860 (2020)

Days on the market: three

Listing agent: Edward Cassidy, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The townhouse has three floors.

Elite Properties Toronto/Elite Properties Toronto

This three-storey townhouse came to market when inventory in the area was scarce and it quickly attracted viewing requests from dozens of potential buyers.

“Considering the uncertain times we are living through with COVID and the fact it was priced higher than recent comparable sales in the complex – even with instructions that offers would be welcome anytime three days after listing – agents were trying to present offers the day it hit the market,” said agent Edward Cassidy.

The sale, “demonstrates the condo market is starting to accelerate again.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Monthly fees of $440 include water costs.

Elite Properties Toronto/Elite Properties Toronto

This house is near Earlscourt Park and is one of the largest models in a stacked townhouse complex. The upper level unit has roughly 1,200 square feet of living space and a rooftop deck.

Recent upgrades include two remodelled bathrooms and new hardwood floors in all three bedrooms and the principal room.

Monthly fees of $440 include water costs.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The property includes parking.

Elite Properties Toronto/Elite Properties Toronto

“It’s a corner unit, so it was bright, and it showed well,” said Mr. Cassidy.

“On the third floor, we created a nice office which has direct access to the rooftop terrace, but it could be converted back [into a third bedroom] … so people had options for how they wanted to use this property.”

The property includes parking but is also close to amenities. “This complex has a great children’s’ park directly behind it and in front of it – across the street on Davenport – it has a park with an off-leash area for dogs, a new Balzac’s coffee shop and restaurant,” said Mr. Cassidy.

