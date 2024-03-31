Open this photo in gallery: Right at Home Realty Inc.

2720 Dundas St. W., No. 620, Toronto

Asking price: $1,369,000 (January, 2024)

Selling price: $1,325,000 (February, 2024)

Taxes: Not available

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty

The action

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking spot. Monthly fees are $697.

Sixteen potential buyers toured this brand new, two-storey suite and were impressed by the recently completed recreational facilities in the nine-storey building on Dundas Street West. The first offer came about three weeks after listing, and after some negotiation was bumped up to $1.325-million, which, though $44,000 under the asking price, was agreed to by the seller.

“January isn’t the most robust time in any market, and certainly this year was no exception,” said agent Paul Johnston. “Though we were seeing considerable increase in showing activity and sales activity.”

“In the Junction in general, this sold more quickly than we’ve seen, and I think that’s a product of the building being brand new and this also being a two-storey suite, which is a rare thing in the city and a rare thing in the neighbourhood.”

A sleek, Scavolini kitchen with an island and integrated appliances.

What they got

Two bedrooms have south-facing windows.

The sixth and seventh floors of the Junction House building has two-storey units such as this 1,132-square-foot model with nine-foot ceilings, south-facing windows in two bedrooms upstairs and a terrace off the principal room.

There are two four-piece bathrooms and a sleek, Scavolini kitchen with an island and integrated appliances.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking spot. Monthly fees are $697.

The agent’s take

There are two bedrooms upstairs and a terrace off the principal room.

“There are an increasing number of [residential] buildings in the Junction, but there aren’t many of a high calibre,” Mr. Johnston said. “And this is the only building I’m familiar with, with two-storey suites.”

“The building has three key amenities: one is a terrific gym; there is a huge rooftop terrace with insane views of the city skyline; and then on the main floor, there is a clever co-working space where people can set up their laptop or have a meeting during the day.”