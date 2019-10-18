Trendy King West loft sells for $68,000 over asking

560 King St., W., No. 408, Toronto
Asking price: $549,000
Selling price: $617,000
Previous selling prices: $328,000 (2016); $221,318 (2014)
Taxes: $2,118 (2019)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Franco Dinatale, Right at Home Realty Inc.; Co-op agent: Jordan Epstein, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.
The action
Bidding wars had broken out over other suites this summer at the Fashion House Lofts building, so agent Franco Dinatale felt confident the same could happen for this one-bedroom suite in the middle of August.
“I held back offers because there was nothing like it in the area,” said Mr. Dinatale, who was rewarded with multiple purchase offers.
“It’s in a popular building and it’s got parking, a nice layout, a city view and a little terrace, so it made everybody jump.”
What they got
Five years ago, this roughly 480-square-foot suite was designed to feel like an industrial loft, complete with nine-foot concrete ceilings and full height windows in the open living room.
Along one wall is a kitchen with stone countertops, custom island and stainless steel appliances, plus a window to the interior bedroom.
The unit comes with laundry facilities, a storage locker and the aforementioned parking space. Monthly fees of $411 cover the cost of water and heating, concierge and recreational amenities.
The agent’s take
“There was no wasted space, and the [kitchen] has a special window that lets light into the bedroom,” Mr. Dinatale said. “And then you have French doors to the terrace – not just sliding doors – and it also had an upgraded island.”
Residents can also exercise and socialize in the rooftop pool.
“And it’s popular because of everything around it too," Mr. Dinatale said. "The Keg is downstairs, streetcars are right outside and it’s a hot, trendy area.”
