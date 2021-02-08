Trendy Queen West condo priced low to sell quick

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Referred Realty

1171 Queen St. W., No 1506, Toronto

Asking price: $499,900 (Oct. 2020)

Selling price: $590,500 (Nov. 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $244,414 (Feb. 2012)

Taxes: $2,273 (2020)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Delila Law, Keller Williams Referred Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The compact kitchen has a custom backsplash, a quartz-topped island and stainless-steel appliances. Keller Williams Referred Realty

The owner of this one-bedroom plus den suite was in no rush to sell and open to pricing it below market value to attract a crowd. The approach succeeded in getting more than 20 buyers to visit the staged space.

“The market changed quite a bit in terms of rentals for condos downtown, so what we saw in the fall was [owners were] perhaps holding them vacant for a while and there was a lot more inventory of condos for sale,” said agent Delila Law.

“This showed well and was priced well, so we had interest on it quickly.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The bright, airy bedroom sits behind sliding doors. Keller Williams Referred Realty

In the 10-year-old Bohemian Embassy building, this 645-square-foot unit has a clean, modern design with nine-foot ceilings and walls of windows along the den and living room. The latter also exits to a balcony.

The bedroom sits behind sliding doors. The open kitchen has a custom backsplash, a quartz-topped island and stainless steel appliances.

The unit also comes with a four-piece bathroom and ensuite laundry facilities. Monthly fees of $502 cover water, concierge service and amenities, such as a gym and rooftop deck.

The Agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The owner was in no rush to sell and chose to price it low to bring in as much interest as possible. Keller Williams Referred Realty

“We had a parking spot and a good layout,” said Ms. Law.

“It’s in a well managed building in a nice area, so it had a lot going for it.”

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Referred Realty

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.