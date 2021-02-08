 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Trendy Queen West condo priced low to sell quick

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Keller Williams Referred Realty

1171 Queen St. W., No 1506, Toronto

Asking price: $499,900 (Oct. 2020)

Selling price: $590,500 (Nov. 2020)

Previous selling price: $244,414 (Feb. 2012)

Taxes: $2,273 (2020)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Delila Law, Keller Williams Referred Realty

The action

The compact kitchen has a custom backsplash, a quartz-topped island and stainless-steel appliances.

Keller Williams Referred Realty

The owner of this one-bedroom plus den suite was in no rush to sell and open to pricing it below market value to attract a crowd. The approach succeeded in getting more than 20 buyers to visit the staged space.

“The market changed quite a bit in terms of rentals for condos downtown, so what we saw in the fall was [owners were] perhaps holding them vacant for a while and there was a lot more inventory of condos for sale,” said agent Delila Law.

“This showed well and was priced well, so we had interest on it quickly.”

What they got

The bright, airy bedroom sits behind sliding doors.

Keller Williams Referred Realty

In the 10-year-old Bohemian Embassy building, this 645-square-foot unit has a clean, modern design with nine-foot ceilings and walls of windows along the den and living room. The latter also exits to a balcony.

The bedroom sits behind sliding doors. The open kitchen has a custom backsplash, a quartz-topped island and stainless steel appliances.

The unit also comes with a four-piece bathroom and ensuite laundry facilities. Monthly fees of $502 cover water, concierge service and amenities, such as a gym and rooftop deck.

The Agent’s take

The owner was in no rush to sell and chose to price it low to bring in as much interest as possible.

Keller Williams Referred Realty

“We had a parking spot and a good layout,” said Ms. Law.

“It’s in a well managed building in a nice area, so it had a lot going for it.”

Keller Williams Referred Realty

