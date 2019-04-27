 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Triangular Fort York unit angles for buyers

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sage Real Estate Ltd

231 Fort York Blvd., No. 2103, Toronto

Asking price: $919,000

Selling price: $900,000

Previous selling prices: $649,000 (2017); $325,804 (2007)

Taxes: $2,939 (2018)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Jen Dumitrescu, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The unit is in a building constructed on a former Molson brewery site.

Sage Real Estate Ltd

In a fairly new high-rise community on the former Molson Brewery site, several suites competed for buyers with budgets in the $900,000s early this year. This renovated two-bedroom-plus-den unit at the Atlantis building interested several shoppers on the offer night.

“The list price doesn’t actually equal market value, so it’s not uncommon if we price it a little lower. Our hope is to get market value,” agent Jen Dumitrescu said.

However, when the winning bid from the first offer night collapsed in review, the property was relisted in late March at a higher asking price of $919,000. “[To sell it again in] four days at that price point – which hovers around what a house is – is really good,” Ms. Dumitrescu said.

What they got

The condo has unobstructed views of Lake Ontario.

Sage Real Estate Ltd

At the centre of this 994-square-foot suite is a galley-like kitchen overlooking a triangular-shaped living and dining area with nine-foot ceilings, walls of windows and a balcony facing southwest.

There are two bathrooms and a laundry closet, plus a locker and parking.

Monthly fees of $727 pay for water and heating, 24-hour concierge, a gym, pool, party room and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

“What makes this condo truly unique is the unobstructed lake and western views, especially being able to lie in bed and see right out to the lake with the floor-to-ceiling windows,” Ms. Dumitrescu said.

“Also unique was the layout. The condo triangles at the base of the living room, which made again, for great views, but difficult for furniture placement. But with the right staging, we were able to create a rare pièce de résistance.”

Luxury finishes – including porcelain kitchen floors and granite-quartz countertops – were installed about two years ago.

“It was turnkey and anyone who moved in wouldn’t have to do anything,” Ms. Dumitrescu said.

