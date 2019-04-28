Trio of bidders risk frostbite over Eringate bungalow

23 Sanctbury Place, Toronto
Asking price: $899,000
Selling price: $900,500
Previous selling price: $472,000 (2012)
Taxes: $3,603 (2018)
Days on the market: Five
Listing agent: Carol Foderick, Keller Williams Advantage Realty
The action
About two dozen buyers faced harsh winter weather conditions in late February to tour this detached bungalow on a 45-by-123-foot lot near Centennial and Eringate parks.
“There were other properties for sale … but the level of renovations on this one really captured people’s attention,” agent Carol Foderick said. “It was pretty close to perfect.”
“Although we didn’t have a formal offer holdback [date], but we did end up with multiple offers.”
What they got
This mid-century residence with a private driveway is in top form with recently updated mechanics, two stylish bathrooms and a modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
The main living and dining areas are open concept with hardwood floors and crown mouldings. A casual recreation space is set in the basement, brightened by pot lights and above grade windows.
There’s a multilevel deck overlooking a gated backyard.
The agent’s take
“It’s one of the last affordable [Toronto] neighbourhoods where you can buy a really nicely renovated bungalow in that price point," said Ms. Foderick. "And the lots are so large, a lot of people are topping them up as well now.”
“It’s a fantastic location … well insulated in terms of traffic, so you don’t get a lot of through traffic and you’re a few minutes away from the Pan Am sports facility built a few years ago and Centennial Park, which has a ski hill and a golf course.”
