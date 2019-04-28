Trio of bidders risk frostbite over Eringate bungalow

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Advantage Realty

23 Sanctbury Place, Toronto

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $900,500

Previous selling price: $472,000 (2012)

Taxes: $3,603 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Carol Foderick, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The main living and dining areas are open concept with hardwood floors and crown mouldings. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

About two dozen buyers faced harsh winter weather conditions in late February to tour this detached bungalow on a 45-by-123-foot lot near Centennial and Eringate parks.

“There were other properties for sale … but the level of renovations on this one really captured people’s attention,” agent Carol Foderick said. “It was pretty close to perfect.”

“Although we didn’t have a formal offer holdback [date], but we did end up with multiple offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The modern kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

This mid-century residence with a private driveway is in top form with recently updated mechanics, two stylish bathrooms and a modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

The main living and dining areas are open concept with hardwood floors and crown mouldings. A casual recreation space is set in the basement, brightened by pot lights and above grade windows.

There’s a multilevel deck overlooking a gated backyard.

The agent’s take

“It’s one of the last affordable [Toronto] neighbourhoods where you can buy a really nicely renovated bungalow in that price point," said Ms. Foderick. "And the lots are so large, a lot of people are topping them up as well now.”

“It’s a fantastic location … well insulated in terms of traffic, so you don’t get a lot of through traffic and you’re a few minutes away from the Pan Am sports facility built a few years ago and Centennial Park, which has a ski hill and a golf course.”

