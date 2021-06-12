‘Turnkey ready’ house in Richmond Hill nets five offers

Open this photo in gallery Empire Realty Group - Re/Max Premier Inc.

7 Edmund Cres., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $2,299,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $2,760,000 (April, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,560,000 (August, 2013)

Taxes: $12,820 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Victoria Tomasone and Angela Lupo, Empire Realty Group - Re/Max Premier Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The four-bedroom house was in turnkey shape, which helped it net a number of strong offers within days of going on the market. Empire Realty Group - Re/Max Premier Inc.

This spring, there were few resale options available in Bayview Hill, a neighbourhood about a five-minute drive west of Buttonville airport off Highway 404. This four-bedroom house was in turnkey shape, which helped it rake in several strong offers within a few days, including one that went $461,000 over the $2.299-million list price.

“We’ve done a few sales within that pocket and found this home was very unique,” agent Victoria Tomasone said.

“So, our home stood out versus other ones, that’s why ours sold quicker and over asking.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The two-storey house is set on an 80-foot-by-148-foot corner lot. Empire Realty Group - Re/Max Premier Inc.

This two-storey house was set on an 80-foot-by-148-foot corner lot with an angled entrance framed by columns with an attached double garage.

Inside, two formal entertaining areas and a two-storey dining space fan out around a winding staircase. All three rooms have fireplaces, crown mouldings and wainscotting. The eat-in kitchen has a large granite-topped island and high-end appliances. A U-shaped wet bar allows for casual drinks in the basement.

Recent upgrades include new roofing, windows, and doors. Out back there is a deck, hot tub and yard with mature trees.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen has a large granite-topped island and high-end appliances. Empire Realty Group - Re/Max Premier Inc.

Ms. Tomasone said many of those who considered the house were looking to upsize within the neighbourhood. “This is one of the larger homes,” and sits on a quiet street, she said. “It was a corner lot that allowed for a lot of natural light and large window.”

“The kitchen walks out to an entertainer’s dream backyard.”

