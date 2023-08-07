Open this photo in gallery: Semi-detached bungalow in Oshawa has been an investment property for the owners for the past two years.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

199 Waverly St., S., Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $599,000 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $842,000 (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: $537,500 (January, 2021); $298,000 (September, 2015); $143,000 (June, 2002)

Taxes: $3,473 (2022)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Stefan Melnychuk, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The winning bid went $243,000 over the asking price with a closing date in July.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This semi-detached bungalow in Oshawa, 60 kilometres east of Toronto, has been an investment property for the owners for the past two years. Once the tenants moved out, the sellers decided to put it up for resale rather than find another tenant and began an extensive makeover.

“[The sellers] saw that the market was starting to heat up, so it was a good opportunity with the home being vacant to paint and upgrade a lot of things, like the light fixtures, bathroom vanities, and granite countertops,” said agent Stefan Melnychuk.

“Then, the house was 100 per cent staged. By doing it that way, we could show the house in its absolute best form.”

With the price set at an eye-catching $599,000, over 100 potential buyers toured the house over five days and 24 presented offers. The winning bid went $243,000 over the asking price with a closing date in July.

“There were other semi-detached homes selling around the $750,000 range, but there were no other bungalows like ours,” Mr. Melnychuk said.

“When we received an offer of $842,000, that was the highest sale price in the neighbourhood since the peak of the market in February 2022.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The basement was also set up as an in-law suite, so it has a separate side entrance, secondary living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The last three owners of this three-bedroom house replaced various elements, including the windows, front door, roofing, and deck.

The basement was also set up as an in-law suite, so it has a separate side entrance, secondary living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.

A driveway and shed round out the 30-by 110-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The bungalow is located close to transit stops and a shopping mall.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“It’s essentially two turnkey units whether the buyer wants to live in it or rent it themselves,” said Mr. Melnychuk.

“It’s a kilometre from the 401 [highway], and walking distance to the GO station and bus stops for Durham Transit. and the Oshawa Centre is right there, so it’s a great location.”