Two-bedroom condo near Sunnyside Park sells in a day

105 The Queensway Ave., No. 2810, Toronto
Asking price: $699,800
Selling price: $699,800
Taxes: $2,693 (2019)
Days on the market: One
Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
This two-bedroom corner suite was one of the only models up for sale around Thanksgiving in the newest high-rise addition to the Windermere By The Lake community. Three potential buyers made a beeline to check the place out and a formal offer was accepted later that day.
“Two-bedroom units that are priced right and are reasonable, do sell quite quickly," agent Ira Jelinek said. "The same type of unit would cost another $200,000 to $300,000 in the city.”
“It [suits] a younger demographic that can’t afford a house and doesn’t want a one-bedroom-plus-den condo in the city, but wants something more substantial to grow into.”
What they got
In the northwest corner of a roughly six-year-old tower, this 891-square-foot suite is an open and modern space with nine-foot ceilings, walls of windows and a balcony off the master bedroom and living and dining area.
There’s an open concept kitchen, two updated bathrooms and laundry appliances.
The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $702 cover water, heating and concierge, as well as a gym, tennis court and indoor and outdoor pools.
The agent’s take
“It’s a corner unit with lots of windows and it’s on a high floor with great views,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“It had a wrap-around balcony, which faced High Park and the lake as well, and the building has superb amenities and is very well managed and clean.”
