Two-bedroom condo near Sunnyside Park sells in a day

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

105 The Queensway Ave., No. 2810, Toronto

Asking price: $699,800

Selling price: $699,800

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,693 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in the newest high-rise addition to the Windermere By The Lake community. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-bedroom corner suite was one of the only models up for sale around Thanksgiving in the newest high-rise addition to the Windermere By The Lake community. Three potential buyers made a beeline to check the place out and a formal offer was accepted later that day.

“Two-bedroom units that are priced right and are reasonable, do sell quite quickly," agent Ira Jelinek said. "The same type of unit would cost another $200,000 to $300,000 in the city.”

“It [suits] a younger demographic that can’t afford a house and doesn’t want a one-bedroom-plus-den condo in the city, but wants something more substantial to grow into.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit's kitchen is open-concept. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

In the northwest corner of a roughly six-year-old tower, this 891-square-foot suite is an open and modern space with nine-foot ceilings, walls of windows and a balcony off the master bedroom and living and dining area.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s an open concept kitchen, two updated bathrooms and laundry appliances.

The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $702 cover water, heating and concierge, as well as a gym, tennis court and indoor and outdoor pools.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The wrap-around balcony boasts views of High Park and Lake Ontario. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s a corner unit with lots of windows and it’s on a high floor with great views,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It had a wrap-around balcony, which faced High Park and the lake as well, and the building has superb amenities and is very well managed and clean.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.