Toronto Real Estate Two-bedroom Kingsway home catered to a smaller crowd

Done Deal

Two-bedroom Kingsway home catered to a smaller crowd

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
1095 Royal York Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,748,000

Selling price: $1,690,000

Previous selling price: $1.1-million (2013)

Taxes: $6,606 (2018)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

The home was redesigned six years ago with an array of luxury features.

This custom infill home has a two-bedroom plan, which made it a bedroom or two shy of the average Kingsway property available in April. Though there is a guest room with heated floors in the basement, it catered to a smaller crowd more interested in its architecture and local amenities.

“It’s such a desirable pocket to live in and the school district is excellent,” agent Luisa Piccirilli said.

“When I posted it on social media, I had a lot of people say they’ve always admired that house driving up Royal York. It has great curb appeal and the inside doesn’t disappoint.”

What they got

The kitchen is outfitted with Carrara marble countertops.

Six years ago, this 1,672-square-foot house was designed with luxuries at every turn, from a driveway to park five cars to a stairwell with open risers, glass railings, an artificial green wall and skylights above.

The main floor has ten-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace and oak flooring that extends into the kitchen which is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, Carrara marble countertops and a large waterfall edge granite island.

Upstairs are the two bedrooms, each with vaulted ceilings, and the largest of home’s three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The two bedrooms both have vaulted ceilings.

“It was a custom home built by R.H. Carter [Architects Inc.], so it was very sleek and ultra modern with all the upgrades you could imagine,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“It was just stunning, everyone who came in said it was such a unique home.”

Unusual details were scattered throughout, including greenery built into walls and 33-foot-by-100-foot grounds.

“Even the backyard was a very low maintenance area with the deck and artificial grass,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

