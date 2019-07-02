Two-bedroom Kingsway home catered to a smaller crowd

1095 Royal York Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $1,748,000
Selling price: $1,690,000
Previous selling price: $1.1-million (2013)
Taxes: $6,606 (2018)
Days on the market: 15
Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.
The action
This custom infill home has a two-bedroom plan, which made it a bedroom or two shy of the average Kingsway property available in April. Though there is a guest room with heated floors in the basement, it catered to a smaller crowd more interested in its architecture and local amenities.
“It’s such a desirable pocket to live in and the school district is excellent,” agent Luisa Piccirilli said.
“When I posted it on social media, I had a lot of people say they’ve always admired that house driving up Royal York. It has great curb appeal and the inside doesn’t disappoint.”
What they got
Six years ago, this 1,672-square-foot house was designed with luxuries at every turn, from a driveway to park five cars to a stairwell with open risers, glass railings, an artificial green wall and skylights above.
The main floor has ten-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace and oak flooring that extends into the kitchen which is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, Carrara marble countertops and a large waterfall edge granite island.
Upstairs are the two bedrooms, each with vaulted ceilings, and the largest of home’s three bathrooms.
The agent’s take
“It was a custom home built by R.H. Carter [Architects Inc.], so it was very sleek and ultra modern with all the upgrades you could imagine,” Ms. Piccirilli said.
“It was just stunning, everyone who came in said it was such a unique home.”
Unusual details were scattered throughout, including greenery built into walls and 33-foot-by-100-foot grounds.
“Even the backyard was a very low maintenance area with the deck and artificial grass,” Ms. Piccirilli said.
