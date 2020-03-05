 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Two-bedroom, one-bathroom Junction loft sells for building-record price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

1375 Dupont St., No. 510, Toronto

Asking price: $524,900

Selling price: $620,000

Previous selling prices: $332,000 (2016); $280,000 (2012); $177,450 (2005)

Taxes: $1,834 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The seven-storey building was constructed in 2005, with loft-like characteristics in each unit.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

A two-bedroom unit at Chelsea Lofts sold with multiple offers last fall, and buyers who lost out on that unit were among the handful of bidders vying for this similar one in November. The two-time bidders lost out again, as the unit sold to new house hunters willing to pay $95,100 more than its $524,900 list price.

“In the building – going back two years on MLS [multiple listing services] – there’s only been five sales,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“An identical unit two months prior sold for $590,000 and we sold for $620,000. On top of that, we set a record price for the building for a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit.”

What they got

The cooking, dining and entertaining area is open-concept with an exit to the balcony at one end.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This seven-storey building was constructed in 2005, with loft-like characteristics in each unit. For instance, this 695-square-foot space boasts nine-foot high, concrete ceilings and sliding barn doors to the bedrooms.

The cooking, dining and entertaining area is also open concept with an exit to the balcony at one end.

The unit comes with a parking spot. Monthly fees of $534 pay for water and heating, as well as use of the rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

“It’s a cool space with high ceilings with polished cement,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It’s not a fancy building – it doesn’t have a concierge – so it offers value. And it’s in The Junction, which is an area a lot of younger, hip people like being around. And it’s not far from the Bloor subway line.”

