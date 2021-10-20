 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Two bids for condo in Markham high-rise

Sydnia Yu
Markham, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

9560 Markham Rd., No. 1701, Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $499,800 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $540,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $1,409 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This 548-square-foot unit has a kitchen outfitted with granite countertops and ceramic backsplashes.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

In one of three relatively new high-rise buildings across from the Mount Joy GO transit station, this one-bedroom unit came on the market just after a similar unit was sold, which gave it a field clear of competition.

“We weren’t expecting crazy action,” said agent Ira Jelinek. But with market supply tight, they were confident their property would get noticed. Within a week they got had 17 showings and received two purchase offers.

What they got

This 548-square-foot unit has a sleek, modern aesthetic and has a kitchen outfitted with granite countertops and ceramic backsplashes. Glass doors off the bedroom and living room open to the balcony.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees are $420.

The agent’s take

Glass doors off the bedroom and living room open to the balcony.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It was on one of the highest floors, so it had incredible views,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“You can see for miles over low-rise [homes].”

Residents has use of an on-site gym and rooftop terrace. The Markham Museum, shops and restaurants are just down the road. “It’s walking distance to basically anything you need,” Mr. Jelinek said.

